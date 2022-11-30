Bob Marley’s ‘One Love Experience’ Exhibit to Open in Los Angeles

An interactive exhibit celebrating the legacy of Bob Marley — created in partnership with the reggae legend’s family — is set to touch down stateside next year.

The One Love Experience — which previously held residencies in London and Toronto — is slated to open on Jan. 27, 2023 at Los Angeles’ Ovation Hollywood, near Marley’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

“We are so thrilled to have the exhibit opening in Los Angeles just in time for Daddy’s birthday [on Feb. 7],” Cedella Marley, Bob’s daughter and CEO of the Bob Marley Group, said in a statement. “After being in London and Toronto, it’s going to be amazing bringing the experience here to the U.S. for the first time and just steps from Daddy’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.”

The 15,000-square foot exhibit boasts Marley’s entire Rock & Roll Hall of Fame archive, as well as unseen photographs, rare memorabilia, artwork inspired by the singer, and a “silent disco” featuring Marley’s music.

There’s also what’s been proclaimed as “the world’s largest vinyl record” dedicated to Marley’s Legend compilation, as well as the “One Love Forest,” a massive cannabis garden complete with a giant joint. (Pot’s legal in California.)

Jonathan Shank, director and producer of the exhibit, added in a statement, "The Bob Marley One Love Experience has already created so many positive vibrations for fans in London and Toronto, and it's an honor to continue to have the opportunity to curate and produce the exhibit right in the heart of Hollywood."

Prior to the exhibit’s public opening, the venue will host a pre-party featuring a live performance by Marley’s grandson Skip Marley as well as Tuff Gong signee King Cruff. Additional special events are planned for Marley’s birthday in February.

Tickets for the exhibit, which currently runs through April 23rd, are available starting Dec. 7 at the One Love Experience site.