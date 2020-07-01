Bob Marley’s ‘No Woman, No Cry’ Gets New Music Video

A new music video for Bob Marley’s classic song “No Woman, No Cry” was released Wednesday in honor of International Reggae Day.

Directed by Kristian Mercado Figueroa, the seven-minute visual depicts a family divided by country, with a mother struggling to raise her children on her own in Jamaica and a father working tirelessly as a taxi driver in New York in order to provide for his family back home. It’s a stirring depiction of how poverty also forces loved ones apart in order to make ends meet.

In addition to the video, the Bob Marley estate also recently released a 6-track EP, Why Should I | Exodus, featuring remixes, dub versions, and a 12″ extended version of the title track. The EP is available on streaming now.

On July 24th, the 1984 compilation album Legend will be re-released as a limited-edition picture disc, presenting the LP’s original front cover with a previously unseen image of Marley. The album features some of Marley’s most recognizable songs, including “One Love/People Get Ready,” “Get Up, Stand Up,” “Is This Love,” “Jammin’,” “Could You Be Loved” and “Three Little Birds.”

Earlier this month, Marley’s 1977 Live at the Rainbow concert was streamed in full on the reggae legend’s official YouTube channel.