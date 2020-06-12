Watch Bob Marley’s 1977 ‘Live at the Rainbow’ Concert in Full

Bob Marley and the Wailers’ 1977 Live at the Rainbow concert is now streaming in full on the late reggae legend’s official YouTube channel.

The stream marks the first time the concert has been shown in the exact running order since it took place on June 4th, 1977. The 13-song set includes the classics “I Shot the Sheriff,” “No Woman, No Cry,” and “Jammin.'”

The performance was the final stop on the Exodus tour, after Marley suffered a toe injury from playing soccer. Seven nights were booked for the Rainbow theater, but the final two (June 5th and 6th) were canceled.

The Wailers members onstage include bassist Aston “Familyman” Barrett, Tyrone Downie on keyboards, Carlton Barrett on drums, Julian (Junior) Marvin on lead guitar, Alvin “Seeco” Patterson on percussion and the I-Threes on backing vocals (Rita Marley, Marcia Griffiths and Judy Mowatt).

Donations will be accepted during the livestream with proceeds going to musicians affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Spotify will match contributions to MusiCares’ COVID-19 Relief Fund up to $10 million.

Live at the Rainbow Tracklist

1. “Trenchtown Rock” (4:22)

2. “Rebel Music (3 O’Clock Roadblock)” (5:06)

3. “Burnin’ and Lootin'” (5:04)

4. “Them Belly Full (But We Hungry)” (3:33)

5. “The Heathen” (7:16)

6. “I Shot the Sheriff” (5:21)

7. “War/No More Trouble” (8:11)

8. “Crazy Baldhead / Running Away” (9:24)

9. “No Woman, No Cry” (6:59)

10. “Lively Up Yourself” (8:41)

Encore

11. “Jamming” (6:11)

12. “Get Up, Stand Up” (4:49)

13. “Exodus” (7:44)