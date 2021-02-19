Tropkillaz, Tiwa Savage Remix Bob Marley and the Wailers ‘Jamming’

Tropkillaz and Tiwa Savage have teamed up for a remix of Bob Marley and the Wailers’ “Jamming.”

The video — composed of animation and a collage of photos that include Marley playing soccer — features the Brazilian duo alongside Savage, who later takes a verse across dizzying beats.

“The messages of unity, peace, and One Love found in Daddy’s music has been an inspiration all over the world for decades,” Cedella Marley said in a statement. “The original ‘Jamming’ celebrated good times and the music that brought people out to the dance floor in union and harmony. The Tropkillaz Remix of ‘Jamming’ brings an uplifting and new perspective to Daddy’s original version to introduce and inspire the next generation of fans to his music.”

“Remixing a classic is a delicate situation,” Tropkillaz said. “Bob Marley is much greater than his music, so to remix a classic is something sacred, you will change something that is already perfect and sacred, so one has to be very cautious, and we were.”

Added Savage: “Bob Marley is revered in my country, Nigeria, and all over Africa. His message on the unification of Africa and love is even more relevant today and inspires me to use my art for positive change. I’m honored and humbled to be on a music project with this great man, and I will remember this moment always.”

The Marley family recently had a year-long celebration for what would have been the reggae legend’s 75th birthday, concluding with Stephen Marley’s livestream concert last month.