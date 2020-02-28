Marley Family Announce Documentary Series, Drop ‘Iron Lion Zion’ EP

Bob Marley’s family and friends discuss the late reggae legend in Bob Marley: Legacy. The clip is the first episode of a 12-part documentary series that will premiere on YouTube in the months to come.

Nearly 20 minutes long, the episode shows Marley’s home of Jamaica and the influence he had on the island. His family — Ziggy, Julian, Skip, Rohan and others — appear in conversation with friends and musicians, including Buju Banton and Lloyd “Bread” McDonald. Topics include Marley’s artistry and the influence marijuana had on him; vintage photographs and live footage of him flash across the screen.

Iron Lion Zion EP also dropped, featuring 7-inch and 12-inch mixes of the title track, as well as two dub versions. The EP concludes with “Smile Jamaica,” a song from 1976.

Legacy and the EP are the latest installments of “Marley75,” a year-long celebration of the late reggae star, who would have turned 75 years old on February 6th. The Marley family, Universal Music and Island Records teamed up for the collaboration. They previously released an animated video for “Redemption Song.”

Ziggy and Stephen will also celebrate their father by performing at “Marley75” live events. They’ll first hit BeachLife Festival at California’s Redondo Beach from May 1st through 3rd, then Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheater on May 31st. They’ll stop in Vienna, Virginia, on August 19th before wrapping up at the Prospect Park Bandshell in Brooklyn, New York, on August 20th. Tickets are on sale now.