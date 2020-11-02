Chuck D, EarthGang Talk Bob Marley’s Influence in ‘Freedom Fighter’

Chuck D and EarthGang discuss Bob Marley’s influence and impact in Freedom Fighter, the seventh addition to Legacy, the documentary series honoring the late reggae legend.

The video reaches nearly 40 minutes, containing footage of Marley’s performances interspersed with interviews with Ziggy Marley, 2 Chainz, LL Cool J, and several writers and activists.

It delves into the Black Lives Matter movement, as well as the formation of the Black Panther Party in 1966, and the death of Chicago chairman Fred Hampton three years later. It also shows interviews with Ferrell Scott and Corvain Cooper, inmates who are serving life sentences from marijuana charges without the possibility of parole.

“The roots of oppression in the United States very clearly and obviously center around white supremacy,” poet and journalist Jerry Quickley says. “That is not to say it affects exclusively black people, that is not to say it affects exclusively people of color. It affects everyone.”

EarthGang perform later in the clip. “It kind of seemed like what Bob Marley was talking about spanned generations,” Olu says. “It was an age-old thing in the spirits of language that I’d never heard before with anybody’s music. And from there, I was hooked.”

Legacy — which kicked off in February — is part of Marley75, a year-long celebration to mark what would have been Marley’s 75th birthday. “Freedom Fighter” follows Ride Natty Ride, Punky Reggae Party, Rhythm of the Game, Righteousness, and Women Rising.