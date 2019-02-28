Bob Dylan, U2 and Elton John Prep Record Store Day Releases

Bob Dylan, the Flaming Lips and Elton John are among the dozens of artists prepping special releases for Record Store Day 2019. The annual event honoring independent, local record stores will be held on April 13th, 2019 around the globe.

Bob Dylan is set to release a test pressing of his 1975 masterpiece Blood on the Tracks, which has been heavily circulated in bootleg circles but has never been officially released. Last year, Dylan released every surviving take from the Blood on the Tracks sessions, but this is the first time the test pressing will be released commercially.

U2’s contribution to the event will be U2: The Europa EP —which includes the unique opening from their recent Experience + Innocence Tour in Europe — Charlie Chaplin’s final speech in the 1940 film The Great Dictator, “Love Is All We Have Left” and 1993’s “Zooropa.”

Elton John’s 1979 performance in Moscow will be released for the first time in honor of its 40th anniversary. A double LP, Live From Moscow marks the first time a Western super star toured Russia.

The Flaming Lips will also release their 15th studio album, King’s Mouth, on gold vinyl exclusively for Record Store Day. King’s Mouth, which shares the same name as frontman Wayne Coyne’s traveling psychedelic art installation, features narration by the Clash’s Mick Jones. After Record Store Day, the album won’t be available until July.

Record Store Day will also be releasing their own 3-inch turntable, the RSD3. 3″ records will be released as well, including the Foo Fighters’ “Big Me,” the fourth single off their 1996 debut album.

Other highlights include In the Garage: Live Music from WTF with Marc Maron, which includes acoustic performances from J Mascis, Margo Price and Jason Isbel; the Woodstock soundtrack, which will be released in mono for the festival’s 50th anniversary.

Pearl Jam, this year’s Record Store Day ambassadors, will be releasing their 2005 CD Live at Easy Street for the first time on vinyl. “Independent record stores are hugely important to me, and have been ever since I was 12 years-old,” guitarist Mike McCready said in a statement. “Before I even really knew what they were — there was a certain feeling of ‘this is a dream come true,’ and it’s a wonderland and there’s so much to learn in here… and it’s still that way.”