Bob Dylan Announces Summer Tour With Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats

Bob Dylan has rolled out dates for a U.S. summer tour of arenas and amphitheaters where he’ll be joined by Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats and the Western swing trio the Hot Club of Cowtown. It kicks off June 4th in Bend, Oregon, at the Les Schwab Amphitheatre and wraps up July 12th in Bethel Woods, New York, at the Bethel Woods Center for the Arts.

Dylan last toured with the Hot Club of Cowtown in 2004 when they opened up on his summer co-headlining tour with Willie Nelson. The following year, Hot Club of Cowtown fiddle player Elana James played briefly in Dylan’s band, making her the first female musician to take on a role in his group since violinist Scarlet Rivera in 1976.

Dylan has been off the road since wrapping up the 2019 portion of the Never Ending Tour on December 18th at the Anthem in Washington, D.C. He is slated to spend much of April gigging heavily around Japan, but it’s possible that the spread of the coronavirus might derail those plans.

Dylan hasn’t released an album of original songs 2012’s Tempest, although he has recorded three albums of songs associated with Frank Sinatra and continued to churn out chapters of his archival Bootleg Series. Still, this is now the longest he’s gone in his entire career without releasing an album of new material.

Bob Dylan Tour Dates

June 4 – Bend, Oregon @ Les Schwab Amphitheatre

June 6 – Ridgefield, Washington @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

June 7 – Auburn, Washington @ White River Amphitheatre

June 9 – Eugene, Oregon @ Matthew Knight Arena

June 12 – Stateline, Nevada @ Harveys Outdoor Amphitheatre

June 13 – Berkeley, California @ Greek Theatre

June 14 – Berkeley, California @ Greek Theatre

June 17 – San Diego, California @ Pechanga Arena

June 18 – Los Angeles, California @ Hollywood Bowl

June 20 – Las Vegas, Nevada @ Mandalay Bay Events Center

June 21 – Glendale, Arizona @ Gila River Arena

June 23 -Albuquerque, New Mexico @ Tingley Arena

June 24 – Amarillo, Texas @ Amarillo Civic Center ON

June 26 – Irving, Texas @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

June 27 – Little Rock, Arkansas @ Simmons Bank Arena

June 28 – Southaven, Mississippi @ BankPlus Amphitheatre at Snowden Grove

June 30 – Brandon, Mississippi @ Brandon Amphitheatre

July 2 – Nashville, Tennessee @ Bridgestone Arena

July 3 – Alpharetta, Georgia @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

July 5 – Virginia Beach, Virginia @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre

July 7 – Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania @ Mohegan Sun Arena

July 8 – Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium

July 9 – Saratoga Springs, New York @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

July 11 – Essex Junction, Vermont @ Champlain Valley Exposition

July 12 – Bethel Woods, New York @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts