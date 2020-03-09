Bob Dylan Announces Summer Tour With Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats

Bob Dylan has rolled out dates for a U.S. summer tour of arenas and amphitheaters where he’ll be joined by Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats and the Western swing trio the Hot Club of Cowtown. It kicks off June 4th in Bend, Oregon, at the Les Schwab Amphitheatre and wraps up July 12th in Bethel Woods, New York, at the Bethel Woods Center for the Arts.
Dylan last toured with the Hot Club of Cowtown in 2004 when they opened up on his summer co-headlining tour with Willie Nelson. The following year, Hot Club of Cowtown fiddle player Elana James played briefly in Dylan’s band, making her the first female musician to take on a role in his group since violinist Scarlet Rivera in 1976.
Dylan has been off the road since wrapping up the 2019 portion of the Never Ending Tour on December 18th at the Anthem in Washington, D.C. He is slated to spend much of April gigging heavily around Japan, but it’s possible that the spread of the coronavirus might derail those plans.
Dylan hasn’t released an album of original songs 2012’s Tempest, although he has recorded three albums of songs associated with Frank Sinatra and continued to churn out chapters of his archival Bootleg Series. Still, this is now the longest he’s gone in his entire career without releasing an album of new material.
Bob Dylan Tour Dates
June 4 – Bend, Oregon @ Les Schwab Amphitheatre
June 6 – Ridgefield, Washington @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
June 7 – Auburn, Washington @ White River Amphitheatre
June 9 – Eugene, Oregon @ Matthew Knight Arena
June 12 – Stateline, Nevada @ Harveys Outdoor Amphitheatre
June 13 – Berkeley, California @ Greek Theatre
June 14 – Berkeley, California @ Greek Theatre
June 17 – San Diego, California @ Pechanga Arena
June 18 – Los Angeles, California @ Hollywood Bowl
June 20 – Las Vegas, Nevada @ Mandalay Bay Events Center
June 21 – Glendale, Arizona @ Gila River Arena
June 23 -Albuquerque, New Mexico @ Tingley Arena
June 24 – Amarillo, Texas @ Amarillo Civic Center ON
June 26 – Irving, Texas @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
June 27 – Little Rock, Arkansas @ Simmons Bank Arena
June 28 – Southaven, Mississippi @ BankPlus Amphitheatre at Snowden Grove
June 30 – Brandon, Mississippi @ Brandon Amphitheatre
July 2 – Nashville, Tennessee @ Bridgestone Arena
July 3 – Alpharetta, Georgia @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
July 5 – Virginia Beach, Virginia @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre
July 7 – Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania @ Mohegan Sun Arena
July 8 – Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium
July 9 – Saratoga Springs, New York @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
July 11 – Essex Junction, Vermont @ Champlain Valley Exposition
July 12 – Bethel Woods, New York @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts