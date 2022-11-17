Bob Dylan’s ‘Time Out of Mind’ Focus of Latest Bootleg Series

As promised, the next installment of Bob Dylan’s The Bootleg Series will celebrate the 25th anniversary of his 1997 masterpiece Time Out of Mind.

Available as both a 5CD or 10-LP set, Fragments – Time Out of Mind Sessions (1996-1997): The Bootleg Series Vol.17 boasts a freshly remixed version of the 1997 LP — which earned Dylan his first solo Album of the Year at the Grammy Awards in 1998 — as well as outtakes, unreleased songs, alternate versions, and live recordings from the era.

Ahead of Fragments’ Jan. 27 release, Columbia Records and Legacy Recordings have shared the unreleased “Love Sick (Version 2),” complete with a visual featuring Dylan’s handwritten lyrics for the Soy Bomb’d classic:

Among the other unreleased tracks featured on Fragments are four songs — the traditional “The Water Is Wide,” “Dreamin’ of You,” “Red River Shore,” and “Til I Fell in Love With You” — that Dylan and his band at the time laid down at Teatro studio in Oxnard, California in 1996 before recording shifted to Miami’s Criteria Studios the following year.

Fragments also contain two more Dylan-penned originals — “Marchin’ to the City” and “Mississippi,” later revisited for 2001’s Love & Theft — that were recorded during the Time Out of Mind sessions but excluded from the album’s track list.

The set’s fourth disc recreates Time Out of Mind in a live setting by including a rendition of all of the album’s songs culled from concerts Dylan played from 1998 to 2001. Finally, the fifth disc isolates the era-specific recordings that previously appeared on The Bootleg Series Vol. 8: Tell Tale Signs: Rare and Unreleased 1989–2006.

News of the latest installment in Dylan’s Bootleg Series comes after the legendary songwriter released his new book, The Philosophy of Modern Song.

Fragments – Time Out of Mind Sessions (1996-1997): The Bootleg Series Vol.17 Track List

Disc One – Time Out of Mind (2022 Remix)

1. Love Sick

2. Dirt Road Blues

3. Standing in the Doorway

4. Million Miles

5. Tryin’ to Get to Heaven

6. ‘Til I Fell in Love with You

7. Not Dark Yet

8. Cold Irons Bound

9. Make You Feel My Love

10. Can’t Wait

11. Highlands

Disc Two – Outtakes and Alternates

1. The Water is Wide (8/19/96, Teatro)

2. Dreamin’ of You (10/1/96, Teatro

3. Red River Shore – version 1 (9/26/96, Teatro)

4. Love Sick – version 1 (1/14/97, Criteria Studios)

5. ‘Til I Fell in Love with You – version 1 (10/3/96, Teatro)

6. Not Dark Yet – version 1 (1/11/97, Criteria Studios)

7. Can’t Wait – version 1 (1/21/97, Criteria Studios)

8. Dirt Road Blues – version 1 (1/12/97, Criteria Studios)

9. Mississippi – version 1 (1/11/97, Criteria Studios)

10. ‘Til I Fell in Love with You – version 2 (1/16/97, Criteria Studios)

11. Standing in the Doorway – version 1 (1/13/97, Criteria Studios)

12. Tryin’ to Get to Heaven – version 1 (1/18/97, Criteria Studios)

13. Cold Irons Bound (1/9/97, Criteria Studios)

Disc Three – Outtakes and Alternates

1. Love Sick – version 2 (1/14/97, Criteria Studios)

2. Dirt Road Blues – version 2 (1/20/97, Criteria Studios)

3. Can’t Wait – version 2 (1/14/97, Criteria Studios)

4. Red River Shore – version 2 (1/19/97, Criteria Studios)

5. Marchin’ to the City (1/5/97, Criteria Studios)

6. Make You Feel My Love – take 1 (1/5/97, Criteria Studios)

7. Mississippi – version 2 (1/11/97, Criteria Studios)

8. Standing in the Doorway – version 2 (1/13/97, Criteria Studios)

9. ‘Til I Fell in Love with You – version 3 (1/16/97, Criteria Studios)

10. Not Dark Yet – version 2 (1/18/97, Criteria Studios)

11. Tryin’ to Get to Heaven – version 2 (1/12/97, Criteria Studios)

12. Highlands (1/16/97, Criteria Studios)

Disc Four – Live (1998-2001)

1. Love Sick (6/24/98, Birmingham, England)

2. Can’t Wait (2/6/99, Nashville, Tennessee)

3. Standing In The Doorway (10/6/00, London, England)

4. Million Miles (1/31/98, Atlantic City, New Jersey)

5. Tryin’ to Get to Heaven (9/20/00, Birmingham, England)

6. ‘Til I Fell in Love with You (4/5/98, Buenos Aires, Argentina)

7. Not Dark Yet (9/22/00, Sheffield, England)

8. Cold Irons Bound (5/19/00, Oslo, Norway)

9. Make You Feel My Love (5/21/98, Los Angeles, California)

10. Can’t Wait (5/19/00, Oslo, Norway)

11. Mississippi (11/15/01, Washington, D.C.)

12. Highlands (3/24/01, Newcastle, Australia)

Disc Five – Bonus Disc (Previously Released on The Bootleg Series Vol. 8: Tell Tale Signs: Rare and Unreleased 1989–2006)

1. Dreamin’ of You – Tell Tale Signs (10/1/96, Teatro)

2. Red River Shore – Tell Tale Signs, version 1 (1/19/97, Criteria Studios

3. Red River Shore – Tell Tale Signs, version 2 (1/8/97, Criteria Studios)

4. Mississippi – Tell Tale Signs, version 1 (9/96, Teatro)

5. Mississippi – Tell Tale Signs, version 3 (1/17/97, Criteria Studios)

6. Mississippi – Tell Tale Signs, version 2 (1/17/97, Criteria Studios)

7. Marchin’ to the City – Tell Tale Signs, version 1 (1/5/97, Criteria Studios)

8. Marchin’ to the City – Tell Tale Signs, version 2 (1/6/97, Criteria Studios)

9. Can’t Wait – Tell Tale Signs, version 1 (10/1/96, Teatro)

10. Can’t Wait – Tell Tale Signs, version 2 (1/5/97, Criteria Studios)

11. Cold Irons Bound – Tell Tale Signs, live (6/11/04, Bonnaroo Music Festival)

12. Tryin’ to Get to Heaven – Tell Tale Signs, live (10/5/00, London, England)