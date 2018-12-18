Bob Dylan, T Bone Burnett to Collaborate With Poo Bear’s Americana Group

Bob Dylan and T Bone Burnett are collaborating with Americana group Bear and a Banjo on their new eight-song project, Variety reports. Dylan contributed lyrics to the project’s “Gone But Not Forgotten.” The project is due in early 2019.

Bear and a Banjo is a two-man band of Jared Gutstadt, the cofounder of production company Jingle Punks and hitmaker Jason “Poo Bear” Boyd. The duo are also planning a podcast that complements the songs. The eight songs were co-written and recorded by Poo Bear and produced by Burnett. The music was tracked in an Airstream trailer housed in Gutstadt’s backyard.

“I wasn’t ready five years ago to make this record. It took three to four years of development, making this album with Poo and T Bone and Bob Dylan’s camp to get it right,” Gutstadt told Variety. “The last piece of the puzzle was a conversation with one of Jingle Punk’s biggest partners, iHeartMedia, which just acquired one of the largest podcast companies in the industry, and taking it from there.”

The podcast will have a narrative format said Gutstadt, inspired by Greil Marcus’ book, The Old, Weird America: The World of Bob Dylan’s Basement Tapes. “T Bone Burnett, who is truly the Alan Lomax of our time, is a musicologist and an interpreter of folk traditions as pop culture, as with his work with the Coen Brothers, and Bob Dylan’s ‘Rolling Thunder Review,'” he added.