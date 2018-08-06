Bob Dylan Sets First 2018 U.S. Tour Dates

Bob Dylan announced his first North American tour dates of 2018, a string of 25 concerts that concentrates on the southern half of the U.S.

Dylan’s fall trek begins October 9th in Midland, Texas and loops its way through Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, the Carolinas and Georgia before concluding at its northernmost stop, a November 11th concert in Richmond, Kentucky. Check out Dylan’s website for ticket information.

Dylan’s Never Ending Tour previously hit Europe this spring and is currently circling Southeast Asia and Australia.

The music legend last released his 3-LP covers album Triplicate in 2017, although the Japan-only Live 1962 – 1966: Rare Performances from The Copyright Collections recently received a worldwide release.

Bob Dylan Tour Dates

October 9 – Midland, TX @ Noël Performing Arts Center

October 10 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at the Toyota Music Factory

October 12 – Tulsa, OK @ River Spirit Casino Resort

October 13 – Thackerville, OK @ WinStar World Casino and Resort

October 14 – Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre

October 16 – Lafayette, LA @ Heymann Center

October 17 – Mobile, AL @ Mobile Saenger Theatre

October 19 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre

October 20 – Clearwater, Florida @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

October 21 – Sarasota, FL @ Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

October 23 – Fort Myers, FL @ Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall

October 24 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Broward Center for the Performing Arts

October 26 – Orlando, FL @ Walt Disney Theater

October 27 – Macon, GA @ City Auditorium

October 28 – Chattanooga, TN @ Tivoli Theatre

October 30 – Huntsville, AL @ Mark C. Smith Concert Hall

October 31 – Knoxville, TN @ Tennessee Theatre

November 2 – Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

November 3 – Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center

November 4 – North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Performing Arts Center

November 6 – Savannah, GA @ Johnny Mercer Theatre

November 7 – Augusta, GA @ The Bell Auditorium

November 9 – Charlotte, NC @ Ovens Auditorium

November 10 – Roanoke, VA @ Berglund Performing Arts Theatre

November 11 – Richmond, KY @ EKU Center for the Arts