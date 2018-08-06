Bob Dylan Sets First 2018 U.S. Tour Dates

Bob Dylan announced his first North American tour dates of 2018, a string of 25 concerts that concentrates on the southern half of the U.S.
Dylan’s fall trek begins October 9th in Midland, Texas and loops its way through Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, the Carolinas and Georgia before concluding at its northernmost stop, a November 11th concert in Richmond, Kentucky. Check out Dylan’s website for ticket information.
Dylan’s Never Ending Tour previously hit Europe this spring and is currently circling Southeast Asia and Australia.
The music legend last released his 3-LP covers album Triplicate in 2017, although the Japan-only Live 1962 – 1966: Rare Performances from The Copyright Collections recently received a worldwide release.
Bob Dylan Tour Dates
October 9 – Midland, TX @ Noël Performing Arts Center
October 10 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at the Toyota Music Factory
October 12 – Tulsa, OK @ River Spirit Casino Resort
October 13 – Thackerville, OK @ WinStar World Casino and Resort
October 14 – Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre
October 16 – Lafayette, LA @ Heymann Center
October 17 – Mobile, AL @ Mobile Saenger Theatre
October 19 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre
October 20 – Clearwater, Florida @ Ruth Eckerd Hall
October 21 – Sarasota, FL @ Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall
October 23 – Fort Myers, FL @ Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall
October 24 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Broward Center for the Performing Arts
October 26 – Orlando, FL @ Walt Disney Theater
October 27 – Macon, GA @ City Auditorium
October 28 – Chattanooga, TN @ Tivoli Theatre
October 30 – Huntsville, AL @ Mark C. Smith Concert Hall
October 31 – Knoxville, TN @ Tennessee Theatre
November 2 – Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium
November 3 – Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center
November 4 – North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Performing Arts Center
November 6 – Savannah, GA @ Johnny Mercer Theatre
November 7 – Augusta, GA @ The Bell Auditorium
November 9 – Charlotte, NC @ Ovens Auditorium
November 10 – Roanoke, VA @ Berglund Performing Arts Theatre
November 11 – Richmond, KY @ EKU Center for the Arts
