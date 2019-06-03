Bob Dylan’s ‘Rolling Thunder Revue’: See Trailer for Martin Scorsese’s Netflix Doc

Netflix released the first trailer for Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story, Martin Scorsese’s documentary about Dylan’s legendary 1975 jaunt. The film, which arrives on the streaming service and select theaters on June 12th, accompanies the release of the massive 14-disc Rolling Thunder Revue: The 1975 Live Recordings.

Scorsese’s documentary – the second time the renowned filmmaker has focused his camera on the singer, following 2005’s No Direction Home – will also feature Dylan’s first on-camera interview in over a decade.

“It wasn’t a success, not if you measure success in terms of profit,” Dylan says of the tour in the trailer. “Life isn’t about finding yourself. Or finding anything. Life is about creating yourself.”

“Setting out across a 1975 America exhausted politically, economically and socially, a busload of musicians—assembled by Bob Dylan—hits the road in search of new creative horizons. The resulting tour, the Rolling Thunder Revue, would reveal a Dylan rarely seen: playful, mask-wearing, intense, expansive, rejuvenated,” Netflix said of the film.

“Masterfully capturing both an icon and a nation in transition, director Martin Scorsese tells the tale using footage that was abandoned for decades, now gorgeously restored, taking viewers into the heart of a freewheeling, electrifying musical gamble. Inspired by Dylan’s own restless spirit, Scorsese performs some breathtaking sleight of hand, summoning nostalgic fantasists, boxers, magicians, starlets and testifiers of all stripes, and exploding the boundaries of what makes a conventional documentary.”

Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story also features some of the tour’s participants, including Joan Baez, Rubin “Hurricane” Carter, Sam Shepard and Allen Ginsberg.

On Friday, June 7th, Dylan will release his Rolling Thunder Revue: The 1975 Live Recordings; so far, the archival set has unearthed an unreleased rehearsal version of “One More Cup of Coffee (Valley Below).” The 14-disc collection also features five complete shows from the 1975 tour along with rarities and rehearsals.