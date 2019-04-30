Bob Dylan Details 14-Disc Rolling Thunder Revue Box Set

Bob Dylan’s massive Rolling Thunder Revue box set will feature over 100 previously unreleased live recordings taken from the first leg of the musician’s famed 1975 tour. The 14-disc set will be released June 7th via Columbia Records/Legacy Recordings.

Dylan’s Rolling Thunder Revue tour took place between 1975 and 1976 and found the musician playing theater shows with little advanced notice. The tour famously featured Joan Baez, Roger McGuinn and Ramblin’ Jack Elliott, while one-off special guests included Ringo Starr, Patti Smith and Joni Mitchell.

Rolling Thunder Revue: The 1975 Live Recordings will boast five complete Dylan sets from shows that took place between October and December 1975 in Worcester, Cambridge and Boston, Massachusetts, as well as Quebec, Canada. The collection will also include recently unearthed audio from rehearsals as well as a bonus disc of rare performances.

The box set will come with a 52-page booklet featuring some never-before-seen photographs from the Rolling Thunder Revue, plus an essay from novelist and musician Wesley Stace. The set is available to pre-order and is available digitally and on CD.

A selection of songs on the Rolling Thunder Revue box set were previously featured on 2002’s The Bootleg Series Vol. 5, which will also be reissued as a three-LP vinyl set with a 64 page booklet.

Rolling Thunder Revue: The 1975 Live Recordings will notably serve as a companion piece to Martin Scorsese’s upcoming documentary Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese, which will hit Netflix and select theaters June 12th. The film is expected to feature a rare on-camera interview with Dylan, as well as other performers from the tour.

Rolling Thunder Revue: The 1975 Live Recordings Track List

Disc 1 – October 19, 1975 – S.I.R. Rehearsals, New York, NY

1. “Rake and Ramblin’ Boy” [incomplete]

2. “Romance in Durango” [incomplete]

3. “Rita May”

4. “I Want You” [incomplete]

5. “Love Minus Zero/No Limit” [incomplete]

6. “She Belongs to Me” [incomplete]

7. “Joey” [incomplete]

8. “Isis”

9. “Hollywood Angel” [incomplete]

10. “People Get Ready”

11. “What Will You Do When Jesus Comes?”

12. “Spanish Is the Loving Tongue”

13. “The Ballad of Ira Hayes”

14. “One More Cup of Coffee (Valley Below)”

15. “Tonight I’ll Be Staying Here with You”

16. “This Land Is Your Land”

17. “Dark as a Dungeon”

Disc 2 – October 21, 1975 – S.I.R. Rehearsals, New York, NY

1. “She Belongs to Me”

2. “A Hard Rain’s a-Gonna Fall”

3. “Isis”

4. “This Wheel’s on Fire/Hurricane/All Along the Watchtower”

5. “One More Cup of Coffee (Valley Below)”

6. “If You See Her, Say Hello”

7. “One Too Many Mornings”

8. “Gwenevere” [incomplete]

9. “Lily, Rosemary and the Jack of Hearts” [incomplete]

10. “Patty’s Gone to Laredo”

11. “It’s Alright, Ma (I’m Only Bleeding)”

Disc 3 – October 29, 1975 – Seacrest Motel Rehearsals, Falmouth, MA

1. “Tears of Rage

2. “I Shall Be Released

3. “Easy and Slow

4. “Ballad of a Thin Man

5. “Hurricane

6. “One More Cup of Coffee (Valley Below)

7. “Just Like a Woman

8. “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door

Disc 4 – November 19, 1975 – Memorial Auditorium, Worcester, MA

1. “When I Paint My Masterpiece”

2. “It Ain’t Me, Babe”

3. “The Lonesome Death of Hattie Carroll”

4. “It Takes a Lot to Laugh, It Takes a Train to Cry”

5. “Romance in Durango”

6. “Isis”

7. “Blowin’ in the Wind”

8. “Wild Mountain Thyme”

9. “Mama, You Been on My Mind”

10. “Dark as a Dungeon”

11. “I Shall Be Released”

Disc 5 – November 19, 1975 – Memorial Auditorium, Worcester, MA

1. “Tangled Up in Blue”

2. “Oh, Sister”

3. “Hurricane”

4. “One More Cup of Coffee (Valley Below)”

5. “Sara”

6. “Just Like a Woman”

7. “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door”

8. “This Land Is Your Land”

Disc 6 – November 20, 1975 – Harvard Square Theater, Cambridge, MA

1. “When I Paint My Masterpiece”

2. “It Ain’t Me, Babe”

3. “The Lonesome Death of Hattie Carroll”

4. “It Takes a Lot to Laugh, It Takes a Train to Cry”

5. “Romance in Durango”

6. “Isis”

7. “Blowin’ in the Wind”

8. “Wild Mountain Thyme”

9. “Mama, You Been on My Mind”

10. “Dark as a Dungeon”

11. “I Shall Be Released”

Disc 7 – November 20, 1975 – Harvard Square Theater, Cambridge, MA

1. “Simple Twist of Fate”

2. “Oh, Sister”

3. “Hurricane”

4. “One More Cup of Coffee (Valley Below)”

5. “Sara”

6. “Just Like a Woman”

7. “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door”

8. “This Land Is Your Land”

Disc 8 – November 21, 1975 – Afternoon – Boston Music Hall, Boston, MA

1. “When I Paint My Masterpiece”

2. “It Ain’t Me, Babe”

3. “The Lonesome Death of Hattie Carroll”

4. “A Hard Rain’s a-Gonna Fall”

5. “Romance in Durango”

6. “Isis”

7. “The Times They Are a-Changin'”

8. “I Dreamed I Saw St. Augustine”

9. “Mama, You Been on My Mind”

10. “Never Let Me Go”

11. “I Shall Be Released”

Disc 9 – November 21, 1975 – Afternoon – Boston Music Hall, Boston, MA

1. “Mr. Tambourine Man”

2. “Oh, Sister”

3. “Hurricane”

4. “One More Cup of Coffee (Valley Below)”

5. “Sara”

6. “Just Like a Woman”

7. “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door”

8. “This Land Is Your Land”

Disc 10 – November 21, 1975 – Evening – Boston Music Hall, Boston, MA

1. “When I Paint My Masterpiece”

2. “It Ain’t Me, Babe”

3. “The Lonesome Death of Hattie Carroll”

4. “It Takes a Lot to Laugh, It Takes a Train to Cry”

5. “Romance in Durango”

6. “Isis”

7. “Blowin’ in the Wind”

8. “The Water Is Wide”

9. “Mama, You Been on My Mind”

10. “Dark as a Dungeon”

11. “I Shall Be Released”

Disc 11 – November 21, 1975 – Evening – Boston Music Hall, Boston, MA

1. “I Don’t Believe You (She Acts Like We Never Have Met)”

2. “Tangled Up in Blue”

3. “Oh, Sister”

4. “Hurricane”

5. “One More Cup of Coffee (Valley Below)”

6. “Sara”

7. “Just Like a Woman”

8. “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door”

9. “This Land Is Your Land”

Disc 12 – December 4, 1975 – Forum de Montreal, Montreal, Canada

1. “When I Paint My Masterpiece”

2. “It Ain’t Me, Babe”

3. “The Lonesome Death of Hattie Carroll”

4. “Tonight I’ll Be Staying Here with You”

5. “A Hard Rain’s a-Gonna Fall”

6. “Romance in Durango”

7. “Isis”

8. “Blowin’ in the Wind”

9. “Dark as a Dungeon”

10. “Mama, You Been on My Mind”

11. “Never Let Me Go”

12. “I Dreamed I Saw St. Augustine”

13. “I Shall Be Released”

Disc 13 – December 4, 1975 – Forum de Montreal, Montreal, Canada

1. “It’s All Over Now, Baby Blue”

2. “Love Minus Zero/No Limit”

3. “Tangled Up in Blue”

4. “Oh, Sister”

5. “Hurricane”

6. “One More Cup of Coffee (Valley Below) “

7. “Sara”

8. “Just Like a Woman”

9. “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door”

10. “This Land Is Your Land”

Disc 14 – Rare Performances

1. “One Too Many Mornings” – October 24 @ Gerdes Folk City, New York City, New York

2. “Simple Twist of Fate” – October 28 @ Mahjong Parlor, Falmouth, MA

3. “Isis” – November 2 @ Technical University, Lowell, MA

4. “With God on Our Side” – November 4, afternoon @ Civic Center, Providence, RI

5. “It’s Alright, Ma (I’m Only Bleeding)” – November 4, evening @ Civic Center, Providence, RI

6. Radio advertisement for Niagara Falls shows @ Niagara Falls, NY

7. “The Ballad of Ira Hayes” – November 16 @ Tuscarora Reservation, NY

8. “Your Cheatin’ Heart” – November 23

9. “Fourth Time Around” – November 26 @ Civic Center, Augusta, Maine

10. “The Tracks of My Tears” – December 3 @ Chateau Champlain, Montreal Canada

11. “Jesse James” – December 5 @ Montreal Stables, Montreal, Canada

12. “It Takes a Lot to Laugh, It Takes a Train to Cry” – December 8 @ “Night of the Hurricane,” Madison Square Garden, New York, NY