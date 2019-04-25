Bob Dylan Preps Rolling Thunder Revue Box Set to Accompany Scorsese Doc

A new boxset chronicling Bob Dylan’s famous Rolling Thunder Revue will be released as a companion piece to Martin Scorsese’s upcoming documentary about the 1975 tour, Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese. The boxset will be released June 7th, while the film hits Netflix and select theaters June 12th.

Rolling Thunder Revue: The 1975 Live Recordings will comprise 14 CDs and 148 tracks, capturing five full Dylan sets from the tour that were professionally recorded. It will also include recently discovered tapes from Dylan’s tour rehearsals, which took place at S.I.R. studios in New York. An exact track list has yet to be announced.

Dylan’s Rolling Thunder Revue tour took place between 1975 and 1976 and found the musician playing theater shows with little advanced notice. The tour famously featured Joan Baez, Roger McGuinn and Ramblin’ Jack Elliott, while one-off special guests included Ringo Starr, Patti Smith and Joni Mitchell.

The Rolling Thunder Revue box set has reportedly been in the works for several years (a selection of songs from the tour were featured on 2002’s The Bootleg Series Vol. 5). In 2017, a source close to Dylan’s camp told Rolling Stone, “It’s a great period and there’s so much music that was so well-recorded. I think that’ll be a great companion piece to the film. We have incredible, incredible stuff.”

Scorsese’s documentary about the tour was also long-rumored before Netflix confirmed its arrival in January. The film is expected to feature a rare on-camera interview with Dylan, as well as other performers from the tour. The majority of the interviews were reportedly conducted by Dylan’s longtime manager, Jeff Rosen, who also did the interviews for Scorsese’s 2005 Dylan film, No Direction Home.