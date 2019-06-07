Watch Bob Dylan Play ‘Hard Rain’ in Never-Before-Seen Clip From ‘Rolling Thunder’

Martin Scorsese’s upcoming documentary Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story hits Netflix on June 12th, but right now you can watch a preview of Dylan playing “A Hard Rain’s a-Gonna Fall.” The clip has never been seen before and is just a tiny sampling of the footage that has been uncovered for the movie, which is essentially a follow-up to Scorsese’s 2005 Dylan documentary No Direction Home.

The Rolling Thunder Revue – which was a multi-artist show that Dylan took around the East Coast and Canada in late 1975 before taking it all over America in early 1976 – has been well-documented over the years. The penultimate show in Fort Collins, Colorado was filmed for the Hard Rain TV special that aired on NBC later that year. There was also the Hard Rain live album from that same year and a Bootleg Series in 2002 that cherry-picked the best performances from first leg. Finally, Dylan and playwright Sam Shepard shot the surreal art film Renaldo and Clara throughout the tour, but it’s virtually impossible to find these days.

But Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story mixes new interviews with Dylan and his Rolling Thunder tour mates like Joan Baez, Ramblin’ Jack Elliott and Roger McGuinn with unseen footage from the era to create an entirely new way of looking at the tour. There’s also the 14-disc box set The Rolling Thunder Revue: The 1975 Live Record which contains five complete concerts along with rehearsals that have never circulated in the fan community in any form.