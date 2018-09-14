Bob Dylan Sets NYC Residency Within U.S. Fall Tour

Bob Dylan has scheduled a weeklong residency at New York’s Beacon Theatre within the music icon’s upcoming U.S tour.
A year after Dylan’s Never Ending Tour scheduled five nights at the Beacon, Dylan has upped the residency to seven nights at the venerable venue, kicking off November 23rd and running through December 1st.
Additionally, Dylan added a Philadelphia gig to his U.S. tour, taking place December 3rd at the Met; Dylan’s concert will mark the opening night at the newly renovated historic venue.
Following a run of European concerts that boasted interesting setlist selections, Dylan’s U.S. leg begins October 9th in Midland, Texas.
Check out Dylan’s website for full ticket information and view the updated Never Ending Tour itinerary below.
Bob Dylan Tour Dates
October 9 – Midland, TX @ Noël Performing Arts Center
October 10 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at the Toyota Music Factory
October 12 – Tulsa, OK @ River Spirit Casino Resort
October 13 – Thackerville, OK @ WinStar World Casino and Resort
October 14 – Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre
October 16 – Lafayette, LA @ Heymann Center
October 17 – Mobile, AL @ Mobile Saenger Theatre
October 19 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre
October 20 – Clearwater, Florida @ Ruth Eckerd Hall
October 21 – Sarasota, FL @ Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall
October 23 – Fort Myers, FL @ Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall
October 24 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Broward Center for the Performing Arts
October 26 – Orlando, FL @ Walt Disney Theater
October 27 – Macon, GA @ City Auditorium
October 28 – Chattanooga, TN @ Tivoli Theatre
October 30 – Huntsville, AL @ Mark C. Smith Concert Hall
October 31 – Knoxville, TN @ Tennessee Theatre
November 2 – Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium
November 3 – Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center
November 4 – North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Performing Arts Center
November 6 – Savannah, GA @ Johnny Mercer Theatre
November 7 – Augusta, GA @ The Bell Auditorium
November 9 – Charlotte, NC @ Ovens Auditorium
November 10 – Roanoke, VA @ Berglund Performing Arts Theatre
November 11 – Richmond, KY @ EKU Center for the Arts
November 13 – Youngstown, OH @ Covelli Centre
November 14 – Rochester, NY @ Auditorium Theater
November 15 – Utica, NY @ Stanley Center for the Arts
November 17 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Hotel
November 18 – Springfield, MA @ Symphony Hall
November 20 – Waterbury, CT @ Palace Theatre
November 23, 24, 26, 27, 29, 30 & December 1 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
December 3 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
