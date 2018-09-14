Bob Dylan Sets NYC Residency Within U.S. Fall Tour

Bob Dylan has scheduled a weeklong residency at New York’s Beacon Theatre within the music icon’s upcoming U.S tour.

A year after Dylan’s Never Ending Tour scheduled five nights at the Beacon, Dylan has upped the residency to seven nights at the venerable venue, kicking off November 23rd and running through December 1st.

Additionally, Dylan added a Philadelphia gig to his U.S. tour, taking place December 3rd at the Met; Dylan’s concert will mark the opening night at the newly renovated historic venue.

Following a run of European concerts that boasted interesting setlist selections, Dylan’s U.S. leg begins October 9th in Midland, Texas.

Check out Dylan’s website for full ticket information and view the updated Never Ending Tour itinerary below.

Bob Dylan Tour Dates

October 9 – Midland, TX @ Noël Performing Arts Center

October 10 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at the Toyota Music Factory

October 12 – Tulsa, OK @ River Spirit Casino Resort

October 13 – Thackerville, OK @ WinStar World Casino and Resort

October 14 – Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre

October 16 – Lafayette, LA @ Heymann Center

October 17 – Mobile, AL @ Mobile Saenger Theatre

October 19 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre

October 20 – Clearwater, Florida @ Ruth Eckerd Hall

October 21 – Sarasota, FL @ Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

October 23 – Fort Myers, FL @ Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall

October 24 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Broward Center for the Performing Arts

October 26 – Orlando, FL @ Walt Disney Theater

October 27 – Macon, GA @ City Auditorium

October 28 – Chattanooga, TN @ Tivoli Theatre

October 30 – Huntsville, AL @ Mark C. Smith Concert Hall

October 31 – Knoxville, TN @ Tennessee Theatre

November 2 – Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

November 3 – Durham, NC @ Durham Performing Arts Center

November 4 – North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Performing Arts Center

November 6 – Savannah, GA @ Johnny Mercer Theatre

November 7 – Augusta, GA @ The Bell Auditorium

November 9 – Charlotte, NC @ Ovens Auditorium

November 10 – Roanoke, VA @ Berglund Performing Arts Theatre

November 11 – Richmond, KY @ EKU Center for the Arts

November 13 – Youngstown, OH @ Covelli Centre

November 14 – Rochester, NY @ Auditorium Theater

November 15 – Utica, NY @ Stanley Center for the Arts

November 17 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Hotel

November 18 – Springfield, MA @ Symphony Hall

November 20 – Waterbury, CT @ Palace Theatre

November 23, 24, 26, 27, 29, 30 & December 1 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

December 3 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met