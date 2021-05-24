Bob Dylan Musical ‘Girl From the North Country’ to Return to Broadway

On Bob Dylan’s 80th birthday, May 24th, the producers of the musical Girl From the North Country, announced that the jukebox musical would resume performances on Broadway on October 13th.

To accompany the announcement, the cast of Girl From the North Country shared a video in which they perform Dylan’s “You Ain’t Goin’ Nowhere” at various locations around New York City, including the Belasco Theatre where the show is being staged. The clip was directed by one of the show’s stars, Kimber Elayne Sprawl.

Tickets for the return of Girl From the North Country are on sale now via the show’s website and Telecharge. Prices range from $39 to $179. A press release noted that all reopening plans will be in accordance with state and local government guidelines regarding Covid-19.

Girl From the North Country is set in a Depression-era boarding house in Duluth, Minnesota, and uses lesser-known Dylan tunes to tell the story of the residents during a particularly difficult winter. The show premiered at London’s Old Vic in July 2017 then moved to New York for an off-Broadway run in September 2018. Its Broadway run began in February 2020 with previews before an official premiere on March 5th, although the show was forced to shut down with the rest of Broadway not long after due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Last December, the show’s cast reunited for a special virtual event where they spoke about interpreting Dylan’s music and lyrics and performed a handful of songs.