Bob Dylan: Best Gifts and Collectibles to Buy Right Now

This article is a part of RS Recommends, an editorial series reviewing products in music and entertainment. Items are independently selected; Penske Media may earn a commission from purchases made from our links.

Born Robert Allen Zimmerman in the spring of 1941, Bob Dylan is a living American legend. Over the course of his 50-plus year career, he’s not only released 38 LPs, a handful of books, he even received the Nobel Prize for Literature. His whip-smart commentary on the world around him made him an idol to the likes of Steve Jobs and the average lay person in the Sixties. And he remains as relevant as ever.

While it’s impossible to track down all of the collectibles and gifts to get for the Dylan fan in your life, we found quite a few. From bourbon and books to the films that tried their very best to present his greatness within the span of a few hours, here are our favorite Bob Dylan collectibles. Whether you’re getting them as gifts for a friend or family member, or buying them for yourself, you can’t go wrong with any of the items on our list below.

1. Heaven’s Door 10-Year Tennessee Straight Bourbon

Developed in partnership with Bob Dylan, Heaven’s Door is a collection of well-lauded and award-winning whiskeys. This spirit in particular, a 10-year Tennessee Straight Bourbon, is a limited-release from the collection that is mellowed in sugar maple after the distillation process and then placed into new white oak barrels to age. Included with this bourbon is a commemorative box featuring Dylan’s welded iron gate design (which he created in his own studio) and hand-typed lyrics from two of his classics, “Maggie’s Farm” and “Subterranean Homesick Blues.” Drink neat or with just a touch of water, and pair with his record collection or Nobel Prize lecture (more below) for the best possible Bob Dylan experience. Purchase: $130 on Reserve Bar.

2. Bob Dylan – No Direction Home DVD

It’s difficult to imagine a more perfect director to helm a Bob Dylan documentary than Martin Scorsese. Each is a legend of his craft, which is why No Direction Home feels more like a feature film than a documentary. The movie traces Dylan’s rise to fame from 1961 to July of 1966. Though it only covers five short years, No Direction Home packs unseen footage from concerts, interviews with other artists influenced by Dylan and even commentary from the musician himself on this integral period of his life. This 200+ minute, 2-disc set is a must-have for any and all Bob Dylan fans. Purchase: $29.97 on Amazon.

3. I’m Not There – Collector’s Edition DVD

If documentaries aren’t your thing (even if they are directed by Scorsese), then reach for a copy of I’m Not There. Director Todd Haynes’ 2007 feature film finds Bob Dylan in every stage of his life. But what makes I’m Not There different from your average biopic is that each stage of Dylan’s life is portrayed by a different actor. Featuring standout performances by Christian Bale, Cate Blanchett, Marcus Carl Franklin, Richard Gere, Heath Ledger, and Ben Whishaw, I’m Not There gives even the most die-hard fanatics a new appreciation of this folk legend. What’s more, this special collector’s edition features unreleased interviews with the cast and crew, as well as deleted scenes. So even if you’ve enjoyed the film before, this edition will feel brand new. Purchase: $9.87 on Amazon.

4. Bob Dylan – The Original Mono Recordings

Featuring Dylan’s first eight LPs (Bob Dylan, The Freewheelin’ Bob Dylan, The Times They Are A-Changin’, Another Side Of Bob Dylan, Bringing It All Back Home, Highway 61 Revisited, Blonde On Blonde and John Wesley Harding) on 180-gram vinyl, this epic mono collection is a must-have. What’s more, the collection comes with reproductions of all the album artwork, inner sleeves and even a 12-by-12-inch book with new liner notes and photos. If you’re missing these in your larger record collection, or simply want to pick up a fresh set of Dylan records, this is a box set you cannot miss. Purchase: $140.41 on Amazon.

5. Bob Dylan: All the Songs – the Story Behind Every Track

A New York Times bestseller, this book on Bob Dylan and his recording process by Philippe Margotin and Jean-Michel Guesdon gives an unprecedented look into the legendary musician. Over the course of 704 pages, Margotin and Guesdon compile nearly every detail about all of Dylan’s 492 released songs. From pictures and lyric notes to the instruments used in each and every single song, this is the definitive book on Dylan’s music, and a must-have for fans of folk and Dylan alike. Purchase: $30.36 on Amazon.

6. Bob Dylan T-Shirt

Easily the most casual and most reasonably priced item on our list, this simple shirt makes a great gift for Dylan fans of all ages. Coming in a range of colors, the graphic on the shirt feels organic, and almost looks like Dylan might up and walk off the shirt at a moment’s notice. Featuring Dylan with his iconic messy hair and sunglasses, this shirt is sure to turn heads and get admiration wherever it’s worn. Purchase: $19.49 on Society6.

7. The Nobel Lecture by Bob Dylan

Awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature in 2016, this book by Bob Dylan features his entire acceptance speech, and touches on his life and accomplishments. A must-have for any Bob Dylan fanatic, this book gives the ultimate take on Dylan: his own. From his first inspirations to his favorite authors, this quick read will not only give you insight into the artist like never before, but give you a deeper appreciation for his personal writing and style. Purchase: $11.50 on Amazon.

8. Bob Dylan and Joan Baez at the March on Washington Print

With so many iconic pictures of Dylan to choose from it was hard to pick just one to use for our roundup. However, the moment we laid eyes on this iconic image of Joan Baez and Dylan from 1963, we knew we had to add it to the list. The picture finds Dylan and Baez seated next to each other, each at the unbelievably young age of 22. With Dylan holding his guitar, harmonica a few inches from his lips, it’s not hard to imagine his soon to be classic songs pouring out of him. Perfect for dorm rooms or music rooms, this poster from Society6 comes in a variety of different sizes and is even available on mugs, shirts and pillows, if desired. Purchase: $23.99 on Society6.