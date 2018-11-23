See Bob Dylan Attend Circus, Drink Whiskey With Jimmy Fallon on ‘Tonight Show’

Bob Dylan made a rare late-night appearance on Thursday’s Tonight Show as the music legend drank whiskey and watched the Big Apple Circus with Jimmy Fallon.

In the two-minute sketch, scored by Erik Satie’s “Gymnopédie No. 1,” Dylan and Fallon both enjoy the singer’s new Heaven’s Door whiskey as they witness a private performance by the Big Apple Circus.

Midway through the circus routine, however, Fallon realizes Dylan is gone. “Where’s Bob,” the late-night show asks the circus’ ringleader, who insists that Dylan was never in the audience and that Fallon watched alone the whole time. Fallon then asks, “What was in that whiskey?”

“I want to thank Bob Dylan for doing that. He has this incredible new whiskey called Heaven’s Door,” Fallon said back on the Tonight Show set. “Bob, I’ll be having a drink for you right now.”

Dylan’s last late-night appearance came in May 2015, when he performed “The Night We Called It a Day” on one of David Letterman’s final episodes hosting the Late Show.

In April, Dylan revealed plans for his signature lines of whiskeys called Heaven’s Door. “We both wanted to create a collection of American whiskeys that, in their own way, tell a story,” Dylan said in a statement at the time. “I’ve been traveling for decades, and I’ve been able to try some of the best spirits that the world of whiskey has to offer. This is great whiskey.”