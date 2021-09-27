Bob Dylan Announces Fall Tour Following Longest Break From Road Since 1984

Bob Dylan will finally resume his Never Ending Tour this fall, following his longest break from the road since 1981 to 1984.

Billed the Rough and Rowdy Ways tour, the trek kicks off at Milwaukee’s Riverside Theatre on November 2nd — Dylan’s first public performance since 2019. He’ll travel through the Midwest, hitting Chicago, Cleveland, and Bloomington, Illinois, before heading to the East Coast. He’ll hit his usual New York City spot — the Beacon Theatre — for three nights in late November.

Although the leg wraps in Washington, D.C., on December 2nd, Dylan’s website bills it as a worldwide tour lasting through 2024, with more dates likely to be announced.

The new shows will feature the live debut of Dylan’s most recent album Rough and Rowdy Ways; although he streamed the Shadow Kingdom concert special last summer, he mainly performed songs from the Sixties and Seventies. Earlier this month, he released the massive Springtime in New York: The Bootleg Series Vol. 16 (1980-1985), spotlighting the early Eighties.

Bob Dylan Tour Dates

11/2 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theatre

11/3 – Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre

11/5 – Cleveland, OH @ Key Bank State Theatre

11/6 – Columbus, OH @ Palace Theatre

11/7 – Bloomington, IN @ IU Auditorium

11/9 – Cincinnati, OH @ Procter & Gamble Hall

11/10 – Knoxville, TN @ Knoxville Auditorium

11/12 – Louisville, KY @ Palace Theatre

11/13 – Charleston, WV @ Municipal Auditorium

11/15 Moon Township, PA @ Robert Morris Univ. – UPMC Events Center

11/16 – Hershey, PA @ Hershey Theatre

11/19 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

11/20 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

11/21 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

11/23 – Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre

11/24 – Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theatre

1/26 – Providence, RI @ Providence Performing Arts Center

11/27 – Boston, MA @ Wang Theatre

11/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

11/30 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

12/2 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem