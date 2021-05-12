 Bob Dylan Center in Tulsa to Open to the Public in May 2022 - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Carole King on Entering the Rock & Roll Hall Fame for the Second Time: 'It's a Pinnacle'
Home Music Music News

Bob Dylan Center in Tulsa to Open to the Public in May 2022

Museum to feature artifacts, never-before-seen footage, and unreleased recordings from Bob Dylan Archive

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All

Olson Kundig*

The Bob Dylan Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma — a museum dedicated to artifacts from the singer’s massive archive — will open to the public on May 10th, 2022.

The announcement of the Bob Dylan Center comes five years after the secret Bob Dylan Archive first arrived at Tulsa’s Center for American Research at the Gilcrease Museum.

The archive — purchased by the George Kaiser Family Foundation — features over 100,000 items, including handwritten lyrics, never-before-seen concert performances and live footage, rare photographs, and unreleased recordings.

Among the exhibits at the Bob Dylan Center are an ever-evolving curated display of items from the archives, a multimedia timeline that tracks Dylan’s life and career from his Minnesota youth to the present day, a Columbia Records Gallery that gives an in-depth look at his legendary LPs, and a screening room showcasing Dylan-related scripted films, documentaries, concert performances, and never-before-seen material.

Related Stories

Clinton Heylin Wrote Eight Bob Dylan Books. Then He Realized He Needed to Start All Over
Bob Dylan's Artwork to Be Exhibited for the First Time in U.S.

Related Stories

Iggy Pop; Wildest; Moments
20 Wildest Iggy Pop Moments
Lady Gaga's 'Born This Way': Much Better Than 'Express Yourself'

The three-story museum — located near the city’s Woody Guthrie Center and facing downtown Tulsa’s Guthrie Green public space — features a rare 1965 photograph of Dylan, captured by Jerry Schatzberg, on the building’s facade. The museum was designed by architectural firm Olson Kundig, led by Alan Maskin.

Ticket information for the Bob Dylan Center will be announced later this year. Visit the Bob Dylan Center site for more information.

In 2017, Rolling Stone sifted through 15 boxes of the truckloads of items sent to the then-secret archives, with just those boxes revealing a treasure trove of material for Dylan fans.

“I would like to see the Dylan center be an active, lively magnet for Dylan fans and music fans from all over the world,” Ken Levit, Executive Director of the Kaiser Family Foundation, told Rolling Stone at the time. “I’d like this to be an active place of scholarship and I hope it infuses our community with more artists and songwriters and helps it be a gift that keeps on giving.”

In This Article: Bob Dylan

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1351: Issa Rae
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.