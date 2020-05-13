Bob Dylan Cancels U.S. Summer Tour in ‘Interest of Public Health and Safety’

Bob Dylan’s U.S. summer tour has been canceled. The trek — originally scheduled to kickoff on June 4th in Bend, Oregon at Les Schwab Amphitheatre and to wrap on July 12th in Bethel Woods, New York at Bethel Woods Center of the Arts — could not be rescheduled for 2020, per a tweet from Bob Dylan’s account.

“To all our fans: In the interest of public health and safety and after many attempts to try and reschedule these shows for a workable timeframe this year, it is with deep regret that we announce the US Bob Dylan shows originally scheduled for June/July are cancelled,” the tweet reads.

“We hope to be back out on the road at the earliest possible time once we are confident that it is safe for both fans and concert staff,” he wrote in a subsequent tweet. “Please contact your point of purchase for all information on refunds.”

Dylan, who unveiled new song “False Prophet” last week, is readying the release of his first album of original songs in eight years, Rough and Rowdy Ways, which drops on June 19th. The upcoming 10-track LP follows Dylan’s last album of new songs, 2012’s Tempest, which he followed with three collections of standards: Shadows in the Night, Fallen Angels and Triplicate.

