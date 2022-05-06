Bruce Springsteen, Patti Smith Reimagine Bob Dylan’s ‘Subterranean Homesick Blues’ Video

Bob Dylan’s “Subterranean Homesick Blues” video is getting a new spin from Bruce Springsteen, Patti Smith and more artists to mark the greatest songwriter of all time’s 60th anniversary as a recording artist.

The new video takes its inspiration from the opening scene from D.A. Pennebaker’s 1967 documentary Don’t Look Back, which chronicled Dylan’s 1965 tour in England. It opens on Dylan holding and discarding a series of handwritten cue cards displaying words from the lyrics to “Subterranean Homesick Blues,” and they include humorous misspellings, jokes and puns.

The reimagined 2022 version brings together artists, filmmakers, musicians and graphic designers who reinterpret and redesign the cards. The short film includes contributions from Julian House, Patti Smith, Zep, Cey Adams, Francis Cabrel, Wim Wenders, Anthony Burrill, Naoki Urasawa, Michael Joo, John Squire, Azazel Jacobs, Bruce Springsteen, Futura, Noel Fielding, Jim Jarmusch, Bobby Gillespie, Paris Redux, Wolfgang Niedecken, Jun Miura, Kate Gibb, Jonathan Barnbrook, Dave Shrigley, and Eric Haze.

The video for “Subterranean Homesick Blues 2022,” an accompanying Augmented Reality lens filter, and the original clip are all available on the Dylan60 website.

The first Dylan song to appear in the U.S. Top 40, “Subterranean Homesick Blues” was one of his earliest electric recordings and served as the lead single from his fifth studio LP, 1965’s Bringing It All Back Home.

On May 10, the Bob Dylan Center will open in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Later this month, the musician continues on his extensive Rough and Rowdy Ways world tour with a show on May 28 at First Interstate Center for the Arts in Spokane, Washington and currently includes dates through June. The tour is expected to last through 2024.