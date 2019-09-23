Bob Dylan Announces Ten-Night New York City Residency

Bob Dylan rolled out dates for his fall North American tour earlier this month, but he was holding back on the grand finale: a ten-night run at the Beacon Theater in New York City. Tickets go on-sale September 27th for what will be his longest stand at a New York venue since 1962 when he’d camp out at folk clubs like Gerde’s Folk City for weeks at a time.

This will be the third straight year of Dylan wrapping up his tour at the Beacon Theater, though the stand has grown longer every time. It was a mere five nights in 2017, which grew to seven in 2018 and has now hit ten. The Allman Brothers Band used to play around 13 shows a year at the Beacon and Dylan is headed that way if this pace continues. The shows begin November 23rd and wrap December 6th, presuming they don’t add even more.

Dylan hasn’t played a single American concert this year, though he has performed all over Europe. His most recent show took place in Kilkenny, Ireland on July 14th where he duetted with Neil Young for the first time since 1994. They played “Will The Circle Be Unbroken,” which they also happened to sing the first time they shared a stage at the 1975 SNACK charity show in San Francisco.

While Dylan hasn’t released an album of new songs since 2012’s Tempest, he has released three albums of American standards (2015’s Shadows in the Night, 2016’s Fallen Angels and 2017’s Triplicate) and a steady stream of Bootleg Series box sets in that time. On November 1st, he will release The Bootleg Series Vol. 15: Travelin’ Thru, 1967–1969, which contains his legendary 1969 recording session with Johnny Cash along with outtakes from John Wesley Harding and Nashville Skyline.