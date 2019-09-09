Bob Dylan Plots North American Fall Tour

Bob Dylan has rolled out dates for a U.S. fall tour kicking off October 11th in Irvine, California at the UC Irvine Bren Events Center and wraps up November 21st in Philadelphia at The Met Philadelphia. He has played extensively in Europe this year, but these will be his first North American dates of 2019.

Dylan’s Never Ending Tour turned 30 this year. He used to play around 100 shows a year (peaking in 2004 with 113 gigs), but he’s scaled it back in recent years. He played 84 shows last year and is on pace to play just 66 this year unless more shows are added. He often sticks to theaters and tiny arenas, but his most recent European tour wrapped up with two massive outdoor co-headlining shows with Neil Young. The final night saw them perform “Will The Circle Be Unbroken” together, which was their first time sharing a stage since 2004.

There hasn’t been an album of new Dylan songs since 2012’s Tempest, though he did release three records where he covered American standards between 2015 and 2017. He played many of those songs live in that period, but over the past year his setlist has been devoted entirely to originals songs. Most recently, he’s been mixing classics like “Like a Rolling Stone,” “Blowin’ In The Wind,” “Simple Twist of Fate” and “Highway 61 Revisited” with new tunes like “Scarlet Town, “Soon After Midnight” and “Pay In Blood” along with older fan favorites like “When I Paint My Masterpiece” and “Tryin’ To Get To Heaven.”

The next chapter of Dylan’s ongoing Bootleg Series has yet to be announced, but a source close to the Dylan camp told Rolling Stone earlier this year that it is likely to center on the sessions for 1967’s John Wesley Harding and 1969’s Nashville Skyline, including the legendary Johnny Cash sessions.

Bob Dylan 2019 U.S. Tour

October 11th – Irvine, California @ UC Irvine Bren Events Center

October 12th – Santa Barbara, California @ Santa Barbara Bowl

October 14th – Palo Alto, California @ Stanford University — Frost Amphitheatre

October 17th – Denver, Colorado @ The Mission Ballroom

October 19th – Lincoln, Nebraska @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

October 20th – Kansas City, Missouri @ Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland

October 22nd – St. Louis, Missouri @ Stifel Theatre

October 23rd – Ames, Iowa @ Iowa State University – C.Y. Stephens Auditorium

October 24th – Mankato, Minnesota @ Mankato Civic Center

October 26th – Milwaukee, Wisconsin @ Eagles Ballroom

October 27th – Bloomington, Indiana @ Indiana University – Auditorium

October 29th – Normal, Illinois @ Illinois State University – Braden Auditorium

October 30th – Chicago, Illinois @ Credit Union 1 Arena at UIC

November 1st – South Bend, Indiana @ Morris Performing Arts Center

November 2nd – Muncie, Indiana @ Ball State University – Emens Auditorium

November 4th – Columbus, Ohio @ Ohio State University – Mershon Auditorium

November 5th – East Lansing, Michigan @ Michigan State University – Wharton Center for the Performing Arts

November 6th – Ann Arbor, Michigan @ University of Michigan – Hill Auditorium

November 8th – Highland Heights, Kentucky@ Northern Kentucky University – BB&T Arena

November 9th – Akron, Ohio @ University of Akron – EJ Thomas Performing Arts Hall

November 10th – Moon Township, PA @ Robert Morris University – UPMC Events Center

November 12th – Baltimore, Maryland @ University of Maryland Baltimore County – UMBC Event Center

November 13th – Petersburg, Virginia @ Virginia State University – Multi-Purpose Center

November 15th – University Park, Pennsylvania @ Pennsylvania State University – Eisenhower Auditorium

November 17th – Ithaca, New York @ Ithaca College – Athletics and Events Center

November 19th – Lowell, Massachusetts @ University of Massachussetts – Tsongas Arena

November 20th – Providence, Rhode Island @ Providence Performing Arts Center

November 21st – The Met Philadelphia @ Philadelphia, Pennsylvania