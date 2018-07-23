Bob Dylan 1960s Live Rarities Collection Gets Wide Release

A two-CD set of live Bob Dylan recordings taped at concerts between 1962 to 1966 previously available only in Japan will be released worldwide on July 27th. Live 1962 – 1966: Rare Performances from The Copyright Collections begins with solo acoustic tunes taped at Gerde’s Folk City in New York’s Greenwich Village in 1962, continues with major moments from his folk career (including Dylan’s 1963 headlining show at Carnegie Hall) and concludes with songs from his legendary 1965/66 electric tour where he enraged folk purists by playing with a rock band.

The songs are drawn from copyright protection releases that Sony has quietly released in extremely limited numbers over the past six years. They’re a result of European copyright law that stipulates any recording enters the public domain that goes unreleased for 50 years. Only extreme fans will have the patience to wade through the repetitive, un-curated original copyright protection releases, so this new set cherry-picks the most interesting moments. They include the earliest known version of “Blowin’ in the Wind,” a duet with Joan Baez on “When the Ship Comes In” taped shortly before Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his “I Have a Dream” speech at the March on Washington and a scorching “Ballad of a Thin Man” where Dylan is backed by The Hawks in Scotland.

Dylan resumes his Never Ending Tour on July 27th with a show at the Oympic Gymnastics Arena in Seoul, South Korea. He’ll then spend a month playing gigs all across Asia and Australia, wrapping up August 28th at the Horncastle Arena in Christchurch, New Zealand. As of now, his only American date on the books for the fall is an October 13th show at the WinStar World Casino and Resort in Thackerville, Oklahoma.

Bob Dylan – Live 1962 – 1966: Rare Performances from The Copyright Collections Track List

Disc 1

1. Blowin’ In The Wind – April 16, 1962 – Gerde’s Folk City, New York City, New York

2. Corrina, Corrina – April 16, 1962 – Gerde’s Folk City, New York City, New York

3. John Brown – April 12, 1963 – Town Hall, New York City, New York

4. Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right – April 12, 1963 – Town Hall, New York City, New York

5. Bob Dylan’s Dream – April 12, 1963 – Town Hall, New York City, New York

6. Seven Curses – April 12, 1963 – Town Hall, New York City, New York

7. Boots of Spanish Leather – April 12, 1963 – Town Hall, New York City, New York

8. Masters of War – October 26, 1963 – Carnegie Hall, New York City, New York

9. The Lonesome Death of Hattie Carroll – October 26, 1963 – Carnegie Hall, New York City, New York

10. When The Ship Comes In – August 28, 1963 – March on Washington, Washington, D.C.

11. The Times They Are A-Changin’ – May 17, 1964 – Royal Festival Hall, London, England

12. Girl From The North Country – May 17, 1964 – Royal Festival Hall, London, England

13. Mr. Tambourine Man – May 17, 1964 – Royal Festival Hall, London, England

14. It Ain’t Me, Babe – May 17, 1964 – Royal Festival Hall, London, England

15. To Ramona – July 26, 1964 – Newport Folk Festival, Freebody Park, Newport, Rhode Island

16. Chimes of Freedom – May 17, 1964 – Royal Festival Hall, London, England

Disc 2

1. One Too Many Mornings – June 1, 1965 – BBC Studios, London, England

2. It’s Alright, Ma (I’m Only Bleeding) – April 30, 1965 – The Oval, City Hall, Sheffield, England

3. Love Minus Zero/No Limit – May 1, 1965 – The Odeon, Liverpool, England

4. Gates of Eden – May 7, 1965 – Free Trade Hall, Manchester, England

5. It’s All Over Now, Baby Blue – May 1, 1965 – The Odeon, Liverpool, England

6. She Belongs to Me – May 10, 1965 – Royal Albert Hall, London, England

7. Maggie’s Farm – September 3, 1965 – Hollywood Bowl, Los Angeles, California

8. It Takes A Lot To Laugh, It Takes A Train to Cry – July 25, 1965 – Newport Folk Festival, Freebody Park, Newport, Rhode Island

9. Desolation Row – April 13, 1966 – TCN 9 TV, Sydney, Australia

10. Baby, Let Me Follow You Down – May 11, 1966 – Capitol Theatre, Cardiff, Wales

11. I Don’t Believe You (She Acts Like We Never Have Met) – May 11, 1966 – Capitol Theatre, Cardiff, Wales

12. Ballad of a Thin Man – May 20, 1966 – ABC Theatre, Edinburgh, Scotland

13. Visions of Johanna – May 6, 1966 – ABC Theatre, Belfast, Northern Ireland