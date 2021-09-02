 Bo Burnham's 'Inside (The Songs)' Sets Physical Release - Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone

Bo Burnham’s ‘Inside (The Songs)’ Sets Physical Release

Vinyl and CD of acclaimed comedy special arrives December 3rd

Bo Burnham in 'Inside'

Courtesy of Netflix

Over six months after Bo Burnham’s pandemic-era comedy special Inside premiered on Netflix and digital music streaming services, the special’s soundtrack will finally see a physical release in December.

Inside (The Songs) arrives on CD and vinyl on December 3rd; the album is available to pre-order now in a variety of exclusive colored vinyl versions. Burnham’s official webstore was also offering up a limited edition CD autographed by the comedian, but those are now sold out, sorry.

In addition to the widespread acclaim the quarantine-recorded Inside received upon its Netflix debut in May, the special has enjoyed sustained popularity thanks in part to the viral success of the special’s “Bezos I,” a song about the Amazon founder that has somehow become a massive hit thanks to TikTok.

Inside (The Songs) itself debuted at Number Eight on the Rolling Stone 200 Albums charts upon its streaming service release back in June; as evidence of the soundtrack’s popularity, Inside (The Songs) was narrowly edged out of the Number Seven spot by platinum-selling Maroon 5 and their new album Jordi.

The comedy special was recently nominated for six 2021 Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Directing For A Variety Special, Outstanding Picture Editing For Variety Programming, Outstanding Music Direction, Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded), Outstanding Writing for A Variety Special and, finally, Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics”for “Comedy.”

Rolling Stone
