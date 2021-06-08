Bo Burnham Announces Album for ‘Inside’ Comedy Special

Last month, Bo Burnham released a surprise Netflix comedy special, Inside, where he explored the realities of living through quarantine during the Covid-19 pandemic. As with Burnham’s past specials, Inside mixed in stand-up comedy with surrealist humor and plenty of musical vignettes, all written and directed by the comedian himself.

On Tuesday, Burnham announced that the songs of Inside would be receiving their own album, out this Thursday, June 10th.

inside (the songs) is out as an album on thursday. sorry for the delay. https://t.co/Gy4yCI3vM9 — Bo Burnham (@boburnham) June 8, 2021

Although the official tracklist hasn’t been released yet, the special includes songs such as “Welcome to the Internet,” “White Woman’s Instagram,” “Unpaid Intern,” “Jeffrey Bezos Pt. 1,” “Problematic,” “Turning 30,” and “FaceTime With My Mom.”

After first launching his comedy career on YouTube, and recording his debut comedy special at age 18 for Comedy Central, Burnham released his first Netflix special What. in 2013, followed by Make Happy in 2016. Burnham also wrote and directed the 2018 film Eighth Grade, which received a Writers Guild of America Award for Best Original Screenplay. Last year, he starred alongside Carey Mulligan in the Oscar-winning film Promising Young Woman.