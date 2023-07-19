Watch Blur Perform ‘Parklife,’ ‘The Narcissist’ for BBC Radio 2 Concert

Blur performed an intimate concert for BBC Radio 2 yesterday at the New Broadcasting House in London. The 13-song performance is available in full to listen to on the BBC website and the British channel has also unveiled videos of several songs.

In one clip, Blur showcase their 1994 hit single “Parklife,” which appeared on the rock band’s LP of the same name. The song has become of the group’s most notable tracks, especially in the U.K. where it has frequently been used as a soccer anthem.

Blur also performed “The Narcissist,” an anthemic single from their forthcoming album, The Ballad of Darren.

The Ballad of Darren, the group’s first album since 2015, will be released July 21. The band worked on the LP with producer James Ford (Depeche Mode, Albarn’s Gorillaz) in London and Devon, U.K. Frontman Damon Albarn explained in a statement, “This is an aftershock record, reflection and comment on where we find ourselves now.”

The group got together with Rolling Stone to discuss their return. “As soon as we all sat down and started playing together, it was pure magic,” bass player Alex James reflected. “I think maybe singers and guitar players feel like they have to suffer, otherwise they haven’t turned up. But to me, Blur has always been an effortless, joyous, weightless kind of experience… All the years in the world fall away, and it’s just the four of us and the music in the room, and nothing’s changed since that first rehearsal 35 years ago.”

The reunited Blur recently returned to the stage, and while they’re booked out the remainder of the year touring Europe, Japan, and South America, they have not yet announced any North American dates.