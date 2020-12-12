Blue Ivy Carter Receives Grammy Nomination for Beyoncé’s ‘Brown Skin Girl’ Video

Blue Ivy Carter is now among the youngest nominees in Grammy history after the Recording Academy acknowledged the daughter of Beyoncé and Jay-Z as a featured artist in the video for “Brown Skin Girl.”

When the 2021 Grammy nominations were first announced in November, “Brown Skin Girl,” from The Lion King: The Gift, only listed Beyoncé as the main nominee in the Best Music Video category.

However, on Friday the Recording Academy updated the nomination to include both Blue Ivy and WizKid, another featured artist on the track, the Associated Press reports. Saint Jhn, another artist on the track, is not among the nominees.

At eight years old (but 9 by the time of the 2021 Grammys), Blue Ivy is one of, but not the, youngest Grammy nominees in history: That distinction goes to Leah Peasall of the Peasall Sisters, who was eight when she was nominated (and won) for Album of the Year in 2000 as one of the credited artists on the O Brother, Where Art Thou? soundtrack.

The “Brown Skin Girl” video has already garnered a series of accolades, including Video of the Year at the Soul Train Music Awards and the BET Awards’ HER Award. At the Grammys, the Beyoncé and Jenn Nkiru-directed video will be up against Future and Drake’s “Life Is Good,” Harry Styles’ “Adore You,” Anderson .Paak’s “Lockdown” and Woodkid’s “Goliath.” Beyoncé’s Black Is King is also nominated for Best Music Film.