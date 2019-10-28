Watch Blood Orange, Toro y Moi’s Serene Video for ‘Dark & Handsome’

Dev Hynes, aka Blood Orange, has released the self-directed video for “Dark & Handsome,” featuring Toro y Moi. The track comes from Hynes’ latest mixtape, Angel’s Pulse, released this past July and described as an “epilogue” to his 2018 full-length album Negro Swan.

Like many Blood Orange clips, the video for “Dark & Handsome” uses filters to achieve a washed-out vintage effect, resembling 16mm film or VHS tapes at various points. The visual is also shot on a square ratio and — in anticipation of how you’re probably going to be watching the video — features a clip-within-a-clip projected on the musician’s iPhone.

Dev Hynes previously released the video for Angel’s Pulse track “Benzo.” He recently wrapped a North American tour with Tyler, the Creator, and will be performing at Tyler’s music festival Camp Flog Gnaw, held at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California, on November 9th-10th, along with Solange, YG, Brockhampton and dozens of other artists.