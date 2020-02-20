Hear Blood Orange Join the Avalanches on ‘We Will Always Love You’

The Avalanches have released a new song, “We Will Always Love You,” featuring Blood Orange. The track marks the Australian band’s first new release since their 2018 remix EP Because I’m Me.

The song features vocals from Blood Orange’s Dev Hynes and samples Smokey Robinson and The Roches.

“Sometimes we receive a message,” the band wrote in a statement. “Telling us our music has been there; through dark times, loneliness, loss. There are no words to express how moving or profound this connection with you is. Because the music was born out of such moments itself, and so it is felt, by those with open hearts, on the same wavelength it was first created. Morse Code beamed and received by hearts and hearts alike. Our new record is about such journeys, from darkness to light.”

We Will Always Love You has begun to appear on streaming services worldwide.

We hope you enjoy 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/7qJl1F7kp4 — The Avalanches (@TheAvalanches) February 20, 2020

They continued, “About life after (all kinds of) death. About the transcendent nature of music itself. Every voice ever played on the radio over the last 100 years now exists in the stars; the transmissions of these singers are forever floating around out there, lost in the cosmos, endlessly traveling. Tonight Smokey Robinson duets with Dev Hynes and The Roches. Those spirits are out there. We are each a tune, floating in space And this one’s for you.”

In 2016, the Avalanches released Wildflower, their first album in 16 years. The band has been teasing their new song for the past week and posted a video of the song being broadcast from the Capitol Records building in LA. The Avalanches will perform at several European festivals this summer, including London’s All Points East in May.

Los Angeles! The Capitol Tower has a message for you 📡 .– . / .– .. .-.. .-.. / .- .-.. .– .- -.– … / .-.. — …- . / -.– — ..- / ..— —– .-.-.- —– ..— WWALY 20.02.20 pic.twitter.com/JVGXAbVo9q — The Avalanches (@TheAvalanches) February 19, 2020