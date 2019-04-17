Watch Blood Orange Debut Two Dreamy New Songs on ‘Corden’

Devonté Hynes debuted two dreamy new Blood Orange songs on Tuesday’s Late Late Show With James Corden. The singer-songwriter unveiled “Something to Do” and “Dark & Handsome” during a brief medley staged on a fake park with artificial turf and benches.

Hynes opened with “Something to Do,” reclining on the grass as he played soulful guitar lines over a chorus of backing vocals (“Waiting for something to do, waiting for something to lose”). That interlude then segued seamlessly into “Dark & Handsome,” with Hynes belting staccato lines (“Nothing lasts forever, and I told you/Everything you need to know is not true/ Lying to myself because it hurts you”) over airy keys and programmed drums.

The late-night performance follows Hynes’ Coachella set, which kicked off with a cover of Neil Young’s “Heart of Gold.” He issued the fourth Blood Orange LP, Negro Swan, in August 2018, and is currently promoting the album with a North American tour that continues April 19th in Santa Barbara, California.