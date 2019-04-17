×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1326: Game of Thrones
Read Next Watch Jade Bird Perform 'I Get No Joy' on 'Fallon' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Watch Blood Orange Debut Two Dreamy New Songs on ‘Corden’

Dev Hynes played medley of “Something to Do,” “Dark & Handsome” on ‘The Late Late Show’

By

Reporter

Ryan Reed's Most Recent Stories

View All

Devonté Hynes debuted two dreamy new Blood Orange songs on Tuesday’s Late Late Show With James Corden. The singer-songwriter unveiled “Something to Do” and “Dark & Handsome” during a brief medley staged on a fake park with artificial turf and benches.

Hynes opened with “Something to Do,” reclining on the grass as he played soulful guitar lines over a chorus of backing vocals (“Waiting for something to do, waiting for something to lose”). That interlude then segued seamlessly into “Dark & Handsome,” with Hynes belting staccato lines (“Nothing lasts forever, and I told you/Everything you need to know is not true/ Lying to myself because it hurts you”) over airy keys and programmed drums.

The late-night performance follows Hynes’ Coachella set, which kicked off with a cover of Neil Young’s “Heart of Gold.” He issued the fourth Blood Orange LP, Negro Swan, in August 2018, and is currently promoting the album with a North American tour that continues April 19th in Santa Barbara, California.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1326: Game of Thrones
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad