Blood Orange Preps New Mixtape ‘Angel’s Pulse’

Devonté Hynes will release a new Blood Orange mixtape, Angel’s Pulse, on July 12th via Domino. In a statement, the singer-songwriter described the set — which he performed, produced and mixed in full — as “somewhat of an epilogue” to his fourth and most recent LP, 2018’s Negro Swan.

Hynes also detailed his approach of following a full-fledged album with a “mixtape.”

“I have a habit through the years of making records that I just give to friends, or on tape to people on the street or no one,” he said. “Usually this material is made directly after the album I’ve just put out. Somewhat of an epilogue to the thing I’ve made before. This time…I decided to release it.

“I put as much work and care into it as I do with the albums I’ve released but for some reason trained myself into not releasing things the rate at which I make them,” he continued. “I’m older now, though, and life is unpredictable and terrifying… so here you go, mates.”

Hynes recently debuted two new Blood Orange songs, “Something to Do” and “Dark & Handsome,” on The Late Late Show. He will continue to promote Negro Swan on tour this fall, including a fall run supporting Tyler, the Creator; that North American leg launches October 1st in Greensboro, North Carolina.