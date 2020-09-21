 Blood Orange's Dev Hynes Preps Score for HBO's 'We Are Who We Are' - Rolling Stone
Blood Orange’s Dev Hynes Preps Score for HBO’s ‘We Are Who We Are’

Milan Records also announces soundtrack with previously released songs from Prince, David Bowie, Radiohead

British Summer Time festival - London. Dev Hynes of Blood Orange performs during the British Summer Time festival at Hyde Park in London. Picture date: Saturday July 13, 2019. See PA story SHOWBIZ BST. Photo credit should read: Matt Crossick/PA Wire URN:44087541 (Press Association via AP Images)

Blood Orange's Devonté Hynes will release the score to HBO miniseries 'We Are Who We Are' in October.

Matt Crossick/Press Association/AP

Blood Orange’s Devonté Hynes will release the score to HBO miniseries We Are Who We Are on October 2nd via Milan Records.

The album features 12 pieces written by Hynes for the coming-of-age drama, along with four previously issued instrumentals from composers Julius Eastman and John Adams. The eight-episode show — co-created, co-written and directed by acclaimed filmmaker Luca Guadagnino (2017’s Call Me By Your Name, the 2018 remake of horror classic Suspiria) — debuted September 14th on HBO/HBO Max and airs on Mondays at 10 p.m. ET.

As Pitchfork reports, Milan will also issue a soundtrack album on the same day. The release, curated by Guadagnino and music supervisor Robin Urdang, includes three live Blood Orange tracks recorded at Bologna’s Club Locomotiv.

The LP also features Prince (“The Love We Make”), David Bowie (“Absolute Beginners”), Radiohead (“House of Cards”), Aaron Carter (“American A O”), Giorgio Moroder and Philip Oakey (“Why Must the Show Go On”) and a cover of Sade’s “Solider of Love” by Martin Scorsese’s daughter, actress Francesca Scorsese, who appears on the show.

Hynes released multiple projects in 2019: the Angel’s Pulse mixtape (as Blood Orange), the classical record Fields (with Third Coast Percussion) and the score to Melina Matsoukas’ film drama Queen & Slim

We Are Who We Are (Original Series Score) Track List

1. “The Long Ride II”
2. “Let Yourself Go I”
3. “Let Yourself Go II”
4. “The Last Day”
5. “Fraser’s Bedroom”
6. “He Just Left”
7. “Notte Transfigurata I”
8. “The Long Ride I”
9. “Good Job, Soldier”
10. “Body of Me”
11. “Amorous Love”
12. “Notte Transfigurata II”
13. Julius Eastman – “Stay On It”
14. Julius Eastman – “Gay Guerilla”
15. John Adams – “Century Rolls II Manny’s Gym”
16. John Adams – “Two Fanfares for Orchestra / Short Ride in A Fast Machine”

We Are Who We Are (Original Series Soundtrack) Track List

1. Prince – “The Love We Make”
2. Giorgio Moroder / Philip Oakey – “Why Must the Show Go On”
3. Anna Oxa – “A Lei”
4. John Adams – “Three Weeks and I’m Still Outta My Mind”
5. Klaus Nomi – “Keys of Life”
6. Klaus Nomi – “Lightning Strikes”
7. Arto Lindsay – “Child Prodigy”
8. Blood Orange – “Time Will Tell”
9. CCCP Fedeli Alla Linea – “Emilia Paranoica”
10. Francesca Scorsese – “Soldier of Love” (Sade cover)
11. Aaron Carter – “American A O”
12. Radiohead – “House of Cards”
13. David Bowie – “Absolute Beginners”
14. Kip Hanrahan – “Child Song”
15. Blood Orange – “Better Than Me (Live at Club Locomotiv)”
16. Blood Orange – “But You (Live at Club Locomotiv)”
17. Blood Orange – “Time Will Tell (Live at Club Locomotiv)”

