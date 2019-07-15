Dev Hynes Entertains French Aristocracy in New Blood Orange Video ‘Benzo’

Dev Hynes, A.K.A. Blood Orange, released his latest mixtape Angel’s Pulse earlier this month. He’s unveiled the self-directed music video for mixtape track “Benzo,” featuring him and his cohort dressed as French aristocracy. After arriving late at the court, Hynes performs the song in front of the gathered lords and ladies, mixing live cello performance with the more electronic backing track. The entire video exists on this fine line between the traditional and technological: nNeon signs accent the otherwise antique-adorned room where Hynes plays.

Hynes previously performed two of the new tracks, “Something to Do” and “Dark & Handsome,” on The Late Late Show with James Corden. He will play a string of North American shows as Blood Orange this year, beginning August 1st at the Lincoln Center in New York and wrapping up on October 26th in Houston, TX. All but the New York date will be in support of Tyler, the Creator, who just released his latest chart-topping album IGOR.

Angel’s Pulse Track List



1. I Wanna C U

2. Something To Do

3. Dark & Handsome feat Toro y Moi

4. Benzo

5. Birmingham feat Kelsey Lu & Ian Isiah

6. Good For You feat Justine Skye

7. Baby Florence (Figure)

8. Gold Teeth feat Project Pat, Gangsta Boo & Tinashe

9. Berlin feat Porches & Ian Isiah

10. Tuesday Feeling (Choose To Stay) feat Tinashe

11. Seven Hours Part 1 feat BennY RevivaL

12. Take It Back feat Arca, Joba & Justine Skye

13. Happiness

14. Today

Blood Orange Tour Dates

August 1 – New York, NY @ Lincoln Center Out Of Doors

October 1 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Events Center w/ Tyler, the Creator

October 3 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena w/ Tyler, the Creator

October 4 – St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena w/ Tyler, the Creator

October 5 – Kansas City, MO @ Silverstein Eye Centers Arena w/ Tyler, the Creator

October 7 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre w/ Tyler, the Creator

October 8 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Great Saltair w/ Tyler, the Creator

October 10 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium w/ Tyler, the Creator

October 11 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium W/ Tyler, the Creator

October 12 – Fresno, CA @ Selland Arena w/ Tyler, the Creator

October 14 – Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum w/ Tyler, the Creator

October 15 – Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum w/ Tyler, the Creator

October 17 – Reno, NV @ Reno Events Center w/ Tyler, the Creator

October 19 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena w/ Tyler, the Creator

October 20 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena w/ Tyler, the Creator

October 22 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center w/ Tyler, the Creator

October 23 – Grand Prairie, TX @ Theatre at Grand Prairie w/ Tyler, the Creator

October 26 – Houston, TX @ NRG Arena w/ Tyler, the Creator