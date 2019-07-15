Dev Hynes Entertains French Aristocracy in New Blood Orange Video ‘Benzo’

Dev Hynes, A.K.A. Blood Orange, released his latest mixtape Angel’s Pulse earlier this month. He’s unveiled the self-directed music video for mixtape track “Benzo,” featuring him and his cohort dressed as French aristocracy. After arriving late at the court, Hynes performs the song in front of the gathered lords and ladies, mixing live cello performance with the more electronic backing track. The entire video exists on this fine line between the traditional and technological: nNeon signs accent the otherwise antique-adorned room where Hynes plays.
Hynes previously performed two of the new tracks, “Something to Do” and “Dark & Handsome,” on The Late Late Show with James Corden. He will play a string of North American shows as Blood Orange this year, beginning August 1st at the Lincoln Center in New York and wrapping up on October 26th in Houston, TX. All but the New York date will be in support of Tyler, the Creator, who just released his latest chart-topping album IGOR.
Angel’s Pulse Track List
1. I Wanna C U
2. Something To Do
3. Dark & Handsome feat Toro y Moi
4. Benzo
5. Birmingham feat Kelsey Lu & Ian Isiah
6. Good For You feat Justine Skye
7. Baby Florence (Figure)
8. Gold Teeth feat Project Pat, Gangsta Boo & Tinashe
9. Berlin feat Porches & Ian Isiah
10. Tuesday Feeling (Choose To Stay) feat Tinashe
11. Seven Hours Part 1 feat BennY RevivaL
12. Take It Back feat Arca, Joba & Justine Skye
13. Happiness
14. Today
Blood Orange Tour Dates
August 1 – New York, NY @ Lincoln Center Out Of Doors
October 1 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Events Center w/ Tyler, the Creator
October 3 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena w/ Tyler, the Creator
October 4 – St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena w/ Tyler, the Creator
October 5 – Kansas City, MO @ Silverstein Eye Centers Arena w/ Tyler, the Creator
October 7 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre w/ Tyler, the Creator
October 8 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Great Saltair w/ Tyler, the Creator
October 10 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium w/ Tyler, the Creator
October 11 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium W/ Tyler, the Creator
October 12 – Fresno, CA @ Selland Arena w/ Tyler, the Creator
October 14 – Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum w/ Tyler, the Creator
October 15 – Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum w/ Tyler, the Creator
October 17 – Reno, NV @ Reno Events Center w/ Tyler, the Creator
October 19 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena w/ Tyler, the Creator
October 20 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena w/ Tyler, the Creator
October 22 – Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center w/ Tyler, the Creator
October 23 – Grand Prairie, TX @ Theatre at Grand Prairie w/ Tyler, the Creator
October 26 – Houston, TX @ NRG Arena w/ Tyler, the Creator