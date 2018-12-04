Rolling Stone
Music News

See Blood Orange Trace Skateboarder’s Reality in New ‘Dagenham Dream’ Video

Dev Hynes also details 2019 tour dates

By

Reporter

Jon Blistein

View All

Blood Orange unveiled a compelling new video for his Negro Swan cut “Dagenham Dream” featuring skateboarder Caleb Barnett.

Jack Greer directed the clip, which follows Barnett over the course of a day as he jokes with roommates, rides around New York City, goes to the barber and gets a stick-and-poke tattoo. Much of the clip is set at a sparse concrete park, where the ethereal grooves of “Dagenham Dream” soundtrack Barnett’s joy and frustration as he leaps over traffic barrels or slips and hits the asphalt hard.

Along with sharing the video for “Dagenham Dream,” Blood Orange also announced a short North American tour that will kick off February 16th at the Bahidora Festival in Mexico City. The tour will hit several cities around the South including Miami, New Orleans, Dallas, Atlanta and Nashville before wrapping March 2nd in Richmond, Virginia.

Negro Swan arrived in August and marks singer-songwriter Dev Hynes’ fourth album under his Blood Orange moniker. His last LP, Freetown Sound, was released in 2016.

Blood Orange 2019 Tour Dates

February 16 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Bahidora Festival
February 17 – Miami, FL @ III Points Festival
February 19 – New Orleans, LA @ Joy Theater
February 20 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
February 22 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s
February 23 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theatre
February 25 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
February 26 – Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom
February 27 – Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel
March 1 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live!
March 2 – Richmond, VA @ The National

In This Article: Blood Orange

