Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1318: August 1st, 2018
Read Next See Sacha Baron Cohen Attempt to Coax Murder Confession Out of O.J. Simpson Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Blood Orange Croons for Friends in Laid-Back ‘Saint’ Video

Soulful track highlights Devonté Hynes’ recently issued ‘Negro Swan’ LP

By

Reporter

Ryan Reed's Most Recent Stories

View All

Blood Orange’s Devonté Hynes performs the soulful “Saint” for a room full of friends in the song’s laid-back video. The singer-songwriter self-directed the clip, set in an intimate apartment living room.

Hynes plays synthesizer, drum machine and cello at various points in the visual. Meanwhile, his companions – including India Moore (FX’s Pose), designer Ana Kraš and Kai the Black Angel – engage in living room activities like hang out, smoke and eat pizza.

“Saint” appears on Blood Orange’s recently issued fourth LP, Negro Swan. The album, which also includes the singles “Jewelry” and “Charcoal Baby,” features guest spots from Puff Daddy and A$AP Rocky, among others.

Blood Orange will launch a North American tour on September 14th in Vancouver, British Columbia; the leg runs through October 13th at the Austin City Limits Festival in Austin, Texas, followed by a run of international dates.

Hynes recently told Exclaim that he finished another, “more nihilistic and aggressive” album around the same time as Negro Swan, though he’s yet to announce any potential release details for that project.

In This Article: Blood Orange

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1318: August 1st, 2018
PMC

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad