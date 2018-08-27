Blood Orange Croons for Friends in Laid-Back ‘Saint’ Video

Blood Orange’s Devonté Hynes performs the soulful “Saint” for a room full of friends in the song’s laid-back video. The singer-songwriter self-directed the clip, set in an intimate apartment living room.

Hynes plays synthesizer, drum machine and cello at various points in the visual. Meanwhile, his companions – including India Moore (FX’s Pose), designer Ana Kraš and Kai the Black Angel – engage in living room activities like hang out, smoke and eat pizza.

“Saint” appears on Blood Orange’s recently issued fourth LP, Negro Swan. The album, which also includes the singles “Jewelry” and “Charcoal Baby,” features guest spots from Puff Daddy and A$AP Rocky, among others.

Blood Orange will launch a North American tour on September 14th in Vancouver, British Columbia; the leg runs through October 13th at the Austin City Limits Festival in Austin, Texas, followed by a run of international dates.

Hynes recently told Exclaim that he finished another, “more nihilistic and aggressive” album around the same time as Negro Swan, though he’s yet to announce any potential release details for that project.