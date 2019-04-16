×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1326: Game of Thrones
Read Next Remembering Gary Stewart, Rhino Records' Rock Archaeologist Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Watch Blood Orange Cover Neil Young’s ‘Heart of Gold’ at Coachella

Devonté Hynes also recruited Lil Yachty for live version of original track “Hope”

By

Reporter

Ryan Reed's Most Recent Stories

View All
Dev Hynes AKA Devonte HynesCoachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, Weekend 1, Day 3, Indio, USA - 14 Apr 2019

Blood Orange's Devonté Hynes kicked off his Coachella 2019 set with a cover of Neil Young's "Heart of Gold."

Christopher Polk/REX/Shutterstock

Blood Orange’s Devonté Hynes kicked off his Sunday set at Coachella 2019 with a cover of Neil Young’s “Heart of Gold.”

The singer crooned the song, a highlight from 1972’s Harvest, over jagged acoustic strums. He offered a touch of melisma to the folk-rock track, with two backing vocalists — including frequent collaborator Ian Isiah — adding subtle harmonies.

Hynes’ Coachella slot also included a version of the Blood Orange track “Hope” with guest spots from Tei Shi and Lil Yachty, the latter decked out in a Weezer T-shirt. (The studio version features Diddy, who joined Ariana Grande for a cameo during her set at the festival.)

In August 2018, Hynes issued the fourth Blood Orange LP, Negro Swan. He promoted the album with the singles “Charcoal Baby” and “Jewelry,” along with a video for album cut “Dagenham Dream.”

Hynes toured behind Negro Swan throughout 2019. His North American leg continues April 19th in Santa Barbara, California.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1326: Game of Thrones
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad