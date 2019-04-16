Watch Blood Orange Cover Neil Young’s ‘Heart of Gold’ at Coachella

Blood Orange’s Devonté Hynes kicked off his Sunday set at Coachella 2019 with a cover of Neil Young’s “Heart of Gold.”

The singer crooned the song, a highlight from 1972’s Harvest, over jagged acoustic strums. He offered a touch of melisma to the folk-rock track, with two backing vocalists — including frequent collaborator Ian Isiah — adding subtle harmonies.

Hynes’ Coachella slot also included a version of the Blood Orange track “Hope” with guest spots from Tei Shi and Lil Yachty, the latter decked out in a Weezer T-shirt. (The studio version features Diddy, who joined Ariana Grande for a cameo during her set at the festival.)

Dev Hynes / Blood Orange leads off @Coachella appearance with a song you'll never guess! Tried to tell y'all . . . "Live stream Blood Orange!" See Christine and the Queens / Blood Orange co-headline at the @sbBowl Thursday, April 18th. pic.twitter.com/Jj7DOWabzU — Video Connoisseur™ (@LiveConnoisseur) April 15, 2019

Blood Orange brought out Lil Yachty 🔥🔥#Coachella pic.twitter.com/OCGwG6wSiy — Party at the Rooftop (@AtRooftop) April 15, 2019

In August 2018, Hynes issued the fourth Blood Orange LP, Negro Swan. He promoted the album with the singles “Charcoal Baby” and “Jewelry,” along with a video for album cut “Dagenham Dream.”

Hynes toured behind Negro Swan throughout 2019. His North American leg continues April 19th in Santa Barbara, California.