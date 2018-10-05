Blood Orange Embarks on Desert Trip With A$AP Rocky in ‘Chewing Gum’ Video

Blood Orange rides ATVs in the desert with A$AP Rocky in the singer’s new video for “Chewing Gum,” a track off Dev Hynes’ stellar new LP Negro Swan.

Hynes directed the low-key visual himself, which also features the singer and the rapper performing the slow jam while wearing silk robes and standing atop sand dunes.

Blood Orange previously shared the videos for “Charcoal Baby,” “Jewelry” and “Saint” from Negro Swan, the follow-up to his acclaimed 2016 album Freetown Sound.

“My newest album is an exploration into my own and many types of black depression, an honest look at the corners of black existence, and the ongoing anxieties of queer/people of color,” Hynes said in a statement.

“A reach back into childhood and modern traumas, and the things we do to get through it all. The underlying thread through each piece on the album is the idea of HOPE, and the lights we can try to turn on within ourselves with a hopefully positive outcome of helping others out of their darkness.”