Blondshell Fantasizes Poisoning a Guy’s Salad in New Album Highlight

Blondshell is two days away from dropping her self-titled debut, but Sabrina Teitelbaum couldn’t resist debuting one more single before its release.

“Salad” opens with tinkling piano and frightening drums that contrast and twist around Teitelbaum’s defiant vocals. “Keep an eye out for his pickup/I know all about it,” she begins. “I would take a gun out/Put some poison in his salad.” The revenge fantasy is on par with “Goodbye Earl” and “No Body, No Crime,” but Teitelbaum takes a leap further, tossing in some humor: “Look what you did/You’ll make a killer of a Jewish girl.”

“It feels very Jewish to have that kind of humor involved in difficult subject matter,” Teitelbaum recently told Rolling Stone in an Artist You Need to Know profile. “There was a tweet, ‘Did you have a happy childhood or are you funny?’ It’s the same sentiment.”

Teitelbaum premiered the single while making her late-night debut on Fallon on Tuesday. “Salad” is the sixth and final single off Blondshell, following “Olympus,” “Kiss City,” “Veronica Mars,” “Sepsis,” and “Joiner.” She recently dropped a cover of the Cranberries’ “Disappointment,” which she’s been performing on tour — including her many shows at South by Southwest.

That tour will kick up again this spring and summer, including dates with New York Rock Band Hello Mary. On May 12, Teitelbaum will open for the Pretenders at the Great Escape Festival in Brighton, U.K.