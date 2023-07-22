See Blondshell Showcase Acclaimed Debut Album on ‘CBS Mornings’

Blondshell showcased a pair of songs from her acclaimed debut album and dusted off a non-LP single for CBS Mornings’ latest Saturday Sessions.

With the singer born Sabrina Teitelbaum in New York this week to perform at the city’s Bowery Ballroom, Blondshell also stopped by the CBS studios to deliver her “Dangerous” and “Joiner” — standouts from her self-titled LP released this April — as well as the digital single “Cartoon Earthquake.”

Teitelbaum — who previously recorded music under the pseudonym BAUM — told Rolling Stone in an Artist You Need to Know profile earlier this year that Blondshell was born out of both her sobriety and the Covid-19 pandemic. Trending We Need to Talk About Those ‘Oppenheimer’ Sex Scenes The 1975's Set at Malaysia Festival Cut Short as Matty Healy Slams Anti-LGBTQ Laws Jason Aldean Addresses 'Small Town' Backlash at Cincinnati Show: 'Cancel Culture Is a Thing' Here’s What’s Wrong With Jason Aldean’s Vision of America

“I take it really seriously, because drugs and alcohol were not a good thing for me,” Teitelbaum said. “It was difficult to go through that and then be in isolation right away, so I turned to music. I had a desperation for writing. I needed to get everything out, like, ‘This is going to help me with all these feelings.’”

After making her late-night TV debut earlier this year on The Tonight Show, Blondshell has spent much of 2023 touring in support of her first album, with another slate of dates opening for Liz Phair’s North American tour this fall.