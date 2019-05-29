Blondie’s Debbie Harry Memoir ‘Face It’ to Release in October

Blondie’s Debbie Harry will release her previously announced memoir, Face It, on October 1st via Harper Collins. The book, which blends first-person essays with interviews conducted by journalist Sylvie Simmons, documents her band’s ascent to New Wave fame.

In a statement about the autobiography, which includes previously unseen photos and fan art, Harry admits that the book might wind up as the first installment of a series. “There are many more stories for me to tell; some funny, some scary, some warm, some chill to the bone,” she said. “And if Face It appeals to people then I will get to telling more of the anecdotal bits of the story of Blondie – like the time I met Rita Hayworth and Penny Singleton backstage at the Greek Theater in Los Angeles.”

“This book is biographical and covers a lot of years,” she continued. “I know there will be questions asked because, in putting this together, I realized I have led a very full life and couldn’t possibly cover everything in just one volume. I’m prepared for the best and the worst comments, much like when I have released an album or done a big show. I don’t have a thick skin, but I do have a pretty good sense of humor.”



In February, Harry detailed the project’s thematic directions in a Rolling Stone interview, noting that she penned the material from her “sort of warped little perspective.” She added, “I talk a bit about my internal functions — not biological but mental. It’s more personal.”

Face It will “weave through” the vocalist’s life story — including her band’s creative and commercial journey, her relationship with guitarist Chris Stein and his battle with the disease pemphigus. “It’s such a long period of time, and there’s so much to tell, that I couldn’t really isolate a lot of little stories and events,” she said. “It’s an overview of the way we got through and maintained and continued and carried on through all that time from my sort of warped little perspective.”

In the same interview, Harry noted that Blondie were at that point preparing to record a follow-up to their 11th and most recent LP, 2017’s Pollinator — working again with producer John Congleton. This summer, the band will team with Elvis Costello & the Imposters for a joint U.S. tour that launches July 20th in Bethel, New York and wraps August 10th in Seattle, Washington.