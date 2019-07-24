Yes, Blondie Covered Lil Nas X’s ‘Old Town Road’

Blondie have performed many covers throughout the years, including the Doors’ “Break On Through (To the Other Side)”, the Beatles’ “Please Please Me” and their Number One hit “The Tide is High,” originally recorded by the Paragons. However, since kicking off their co-headlining tour with Elvis Costello and the Imposters this week, they’ve added an unexpected one to their setlist: Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road.”

The band gives the mega-hit a punk makeover, with Debbie Harry’s sultry, syrupy vocals dragging out the chorus to create a haunted western vibe. “Can’t nobody tell me nothin’/ You can’t tell me nothin,'” she sings. The video above is from Tuesday night’s show in Boston, but the band has covered “Old Town Road” since their co-headlining jaunt launched last week.

Blondie and Costello will play New York’s historic Forest Hills Stadium tonight. Their joint tour continues throughout the summer, stopping at Las Vegas’ Pearl Theater at the Palms on August 1st and Los Angeles’ Greek Theater on August 5th. The tour concludes in Seattle on August 10th.

“Old Town Road” has been dominating the charts for months, recently regaining the Number One spot on the Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs Chart. With a remix of the song featuring Billy Ray Cyrus released in April and a second remix featuring Mason Ramsey and Young Thug released earlier this month, the song has been unbeatable. “I planned on using the entire summer to study,” Lil Nas X casually told Rolling Stone earlier this summer. “But I got bored one day and made this song.”