BlocBoy JB Arrested on Drug, Gun Charges

Memphis rapper BlocBoy JB (real name James Baker) was arrested on drug, gun and robbery charges, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Twitter Thursday.

Authorities issued a warrant for Baker’s arrest earlier this month. He was wanted for possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm as a convicted felon and theft of property.

A representative for BlocBoy JB did not immediately return Rolling Stone’s request for comment.

According to Memphis affiliate Fox 13, Baker turned himself in and appeared in a Shelby County, Tennessee courtroom this morning. During the hearing, the rapper’s lawyers said that Baker had taken so long to surrender because he had been traveling. Baker’s bond was set at $50,000.

BlocBoy JB’s arrest comes in the wake of a massive 2018 for the rapper, during which he notched a Top 10 hit with the Drake-featuring track “Look Alive.” He also released two mixtapes, Simi in May and Don’t Think That in October. Just days after the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office issued their arrest warrant, BlocBoy released a new track, “No Adlibs.”

Earlier this year, BlocBoy JB reportedly sued the makers of Fortnite, claiming Epic Games ripped off the signature dance move from his “Shoot” music video and repurposed it under a different name, “Hype.” BlocBoy claimed he was in the process of copyrighting the dance, and prior to filing the lawsuit, he wrote on Twitter, “Everytime somebody does my dance dey give credit to @FortniteGame but dey ain’t create nothing but da game so basically dey takin money and credit for my shit dats crazy.”