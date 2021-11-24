Hear Bloc Party Preview New Album With ‘Traps’

Bloc Party will release their sixth album, Alpha Games, next spring. The band unveiled the first single from the album, a hard-hitting alt-rock number called “Traps.”

“From the moment we wrote ‘Traps,’ we knew it had to be the first thing people heard from this album,” singer, songwriter and guitarist Kele Okereke said in a statement. “Playing it in soundchecks on our last tour before it was finished and hearing how it sounded in those big rooms and outdoors.”

The band added on Twitter, “Thank you for waiting patiently, we’ve missed you and we can’t wait to share everything we’ve been working on.”

Alpha Games, a follow-up to the band’s 2016 LP Hymns, drops April 29th via Infectious/BMG. The 12-track album was produced by Nick Launay and Adam Greenspan.

In 2019, Bloc Party performed their acclaimed debut LP, 2005’s Silent Alarm, in its entirety on a U.S. tour. The indie-rock band previously played the full album during an October 2018 show in London, England. That concert and several others on their European trek were recorded for a live edition of Silent Alarm, released last year on 12-inch vinyl, CD, digital download and special edition bundles.

Only Okereke and lead guitarist Russell Lissack remain from the Silent Alarm era, with bassist Justin Harris and drummer Louise Bartle currently rounding out the band’s line-up.

Alpha Games is available for pre-order here.

Alpha Games Tracklisting:

1. Day Drinker

2. Traps

3. You Should Know the Truth

4. Callum Is a Snake

5. Rough Justice

6. The Girls Are Fighting

7. Of Things Yet to Come

8. Sex Magik

9. By Any Means Necessary

10. In Situ

11. If We Get Caught

12. The Peace Offering