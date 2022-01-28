Bloc Party Recount a Bad Night Out in ‘The Girls are Fighting’

Bloc Party have released “The Girls are Fighting,” the second single off the band’s upcoming album, Alpha Games. The video for the rollicking song, directed by Cameron Ward and produced by Luke Filz, is set in London’s iconic Repton Boxing Club, where the Kray twins famously trained.

The band previously released the album’s first single, “Traps,” a hard-hitting alt-rock number, in November.

“The Girls are Fighting” details a night out gone amiss, with frontman Kele Okereke singing, “There’s blood on the dancefloor, extensions on the bar.”

“There was no specific incident that inspired this song — it was more a composite of lots of things I’ve seen over the years when being in clubs and seeing violence erupt with feuding love rivals,” Okereke explained in a statement. “I’ve always had a slight obsession with those sorts of moments; like a fuse being lit, when actions turn from words into violence. You can learn a lot about who people really are in those moments.”

He continued, “I think ‘The Girls are Fighting’ is kind of self-explanatory — someone’s been selling dreams to someone they shouldn’t have and it’s caught up with them. I just wanted to capture that moment of going from naught to ten in an evening, in a sweaty nightclub. I’m really pleased with the arrangement for this track because it has this 1970s glam rock feel meets Adam Ant feel.”

Alpha Games is out April 29 via Infectious/BMG. The release is Bloc Party’s first full-length since 2016’s Hymns and was produced by Nick Launay and Adam Greenspan.