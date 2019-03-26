Bloc Party Playing Full ‘Silent Alarm’ LP on Fall U.S. Tour

Bloc Party will perform their acclaimed debut LP, 2005’s Silent Alarm, in its entirety on an upcoming U.S. tour. The six-date fall trek launches September 16th in Washington D.C. and wraps November 20th in San Francisco, California.

All shows go on sale Friday, March 29th at 10 a.m. local time via the band’s website.

The indie-rock band previously played the full album during an October 2018 show in London, England. That concert and several others on their European trek were recorded for an upcoming live edition of Silent Alarm, out April 12th on 12-inch vinyl, CD, digital download and special edition bundles. The British quartet will kick off a new leg of European dates on June 20th in Cologne, Germany.

In 2016, Bloc Party issued their fifth LP, Hymns, along with the stand-alone single “Stunt Queen.” Only frontman Kele Okereke and lead guitarist Russell Lissack remain from the Silent Alarm era, with bassist Justin Harris and drummer Louise Bartle currently rounding out the line-up.

Bloc Party U.S. Tour Dates

September 16 – Washington, DC @ Anthem

September 17 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

September 19 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

September 20 – New York, NY @ Central Park Summerstage

November 19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Palladium

November 20 – San Francisco, CA @ Masonic