Bloc Party Get Nostalgic on Pulsating New Single ‘Sex Magik’

Bloc Party have shared another song from their upcoming sixth album, Alpha Games. The mid-tempo track, “Sex Magik,” sees frontman Kele Okereke reflecting on a past relationship.

“’Sex Magik’ is probably my favorite song on the record,” Okereke explained in a statement. “It’s about a memory that I’d completely forgotten that resurfaced a few years ago about a summer fling that I had. I was a teenager at the time and during that summer I felt like the veil had been lifted from my eyes. I saw the world in a completely different way. It was a short-lived affair but the effects of that summer have stayed with me for a lifetime.”

“Sex Magik” follows “The Girls are Fighting” and “Traps,” a hard-hitting alt-rock number that arrived back in November. “The Girls are Fighting,” the second single from Alpha Games, got a raucous music video set in London’s iconic Repton Boxing Club, where the Kray twins famously trained.

Alpha Games is out April 29 via Infectious/BMG. The release is Bloc Party’s first full-length since 2016’s Hymns and was produced by Nick Launay and Adam Greenspan.

In 2019, Bloc Party performed their acclaimed debut LP, 2005’s Silent Alarm, in its entirety on a U.S. tour. The indie-rock band previously played the full album during an October 2018 show in London, England. That concert and several others on their European trek were recorded for a live edition of Silent Alarm, released last year on 12-inch vinyl, CD, digital download and special edition bundles.