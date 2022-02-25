 Bloc Party Get Nostalgic on Pulsating New Single 'Sex Magik' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Drakeo The Ruler's Brother, Stinc Team Members Sue Live Nation Over Deadly 'Mob Attack'
Home Music Music News

Bloc Party Get Nostalgic on Pulsating New Single ‘Sex Magik’

The track is the third single from the band’s upcoming album Alpha Games

By

Reporter

Emily Zemler's Most Recent Stories

View All

Bloc Party have shared another song from their upcoming sixth album, Alpha Games. The mid-tempo track, “Sex Magik,” sees frontman Kele Okereke reflecting on a past relationship.

“’Sex Magik’ is probably my favorite song on the record,” Okereke explained in a statement. “It’s about a memory that I’d completely forgotten that resurfaced a few years ago about a summer fling that I had. I was a teenager at the time and during that summer I felt like the veil had been lifted from my eyes. I saw the world in a completely different way. It was a short-lived affair but the effects of that summer have stayed with me for a lifetime.”

“Sex Magik” follows “The Girls are Fighting” and “Traps,” a hard-hitting alt-rock number that arrived back in November. “The Girls are Fighting,” the second single from Alpha Games, got a raucous music video set in London’s iconic Repton Boxing Club, where the Kray twins famously trained.

Alpha Games is out April 29 via Infectious/BMG. The release is Bloc Party’s first full-length since 2016’s Hymns and was produced by Nick Launay and Adam Greenspan.

In 2019, Bloc Party performed their acclaimed debut LP, 2005’s Silent Alarm, in its entirety on a U.S. tour. The indie-rock band previously played the full album during an October 2018 show in London, England. That concert and several others on their European trek were recorded for a live edition of Silent Alarm, released last year on 12-inch vinyl, CD, digital download and special edition bundles. 

In This Article: Bloc Party, Kele Okereke, song announcement

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1361: How Jennifer Lopez Broke All the Rules to Get to the Top
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.