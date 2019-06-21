Watch Blink-182’s New 50-Second Ripper ‘Generational Divide’

Blink-182 tackle aging and time with impressive brevity on their new song, “Generational Divide,” which clocks in at just 50 seconds. The track arrives with a video, directed by Kevin Kerslake, in which the band performs the song in a small room plastered with concert fliers.

“Generational Divide” is a burst driving guitars and hardcore drums, with Mark Hoppus and Matt Skiba teaming for some quintessential early-2000s emo cascading vocals. “Is it better, is it better now?/Are we better now, are we better now?” Hoppus sings before Skiba piles on, “All we needed was needed was a life line/We swore we’d be better than the last time/Donate, tell me that you’re alright/I’m not the generational divide.”

“Generational Divide” is set to appear on Blink-182’s next record, though neither a release date nor title have been announced. In May, the band shared another new song, “Blame It On My Youth.” Blink-182’s last album, California, arrived in 2016 and notably marked their first with Skiba, who replaced founding singer/guitarist Mark Hoppus.

Blink-182 will embark on a co-headlining tour with Lil Wayne this summer. The run kicks off June 27th in Columbus, Ohio, and during the trek Blink will celebrate the 20th anniversary of their classic LP, Enema of the State, by performing it in its entirety.